Romeo Beckham’s Balenciaga hoodie costs more than our rent

Say what you want about ‘nepo babies,’ but if you had access to those kinds of funds and fashion, would you turn it down?

We’d certainly struggle and it seems like Romeo Beckham is making the most of his surname’s status - AKA the wardrobe guidance of his parents.

The 22-year-old shared a glimpse into a low-key shopping spree on Wednesday, accompanied by his girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

© @romeobeckham The model is a certified Balenciaga muse

For the casual affair, the former Burberry muse wrapped up warm in a black hoodie hailing from Balenciaga, featuring the brand’s logo brandished across the front of the sweat in large white lettering.

The piece, which appears to be Balenciaga’s ‘New Tape Type Hoodie Oversized’ features dropped shoulders, a singular kangaroo pocket, gathered cuffs and a worn-out effect. Retailing at a grand £1,050 online, the mooch-worthy garment is the epitome of luxury street wear. High fashion hits the high street, if you will.

The middle Beckham son completed his all-black attire with a beanie, mirroring his DJ partner’s monochrome aesthetic which also leaned into slouchy street style.

Romeo’s choice to champion the famed Spanish fashion house is no coincidence. The Notting Hill native has recently joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa as models for the Spanish house.

Romeo starred in the brand’s latest campaign, set against a stormy Parisian backdrop and lensed by the one and only Juergen Teller.

Under Demna’s creative direction, Romeo was pictured reclining on a white, jacquard sofa on the bank of the Seine, wearing an oversized cream hoodie, faded grey jeans with rigid stitching and a baggy cut and a large white T-shirt. He cupped the brand’s beloved black messenger bag in his left arm and styled-out a wet-look hairdo.

Balenciaga has a new muse and he’s ready to take the fashion world by storm - one extravagant hoodie at a time.