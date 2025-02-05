Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Romeo Beckham’s best street style looks ever
Romeo Beckham's best street style looks ever

From Balenciaga athleisure to JW Anderson knits, we take a look back at the model's best outfits to date

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Not many could hit the runway in a pair of black-out wraparound shades, a Fred Perry-inspired striped polo shirt and low-rise barrel jeans and make it fashion. But then again, not many are the offspring of not one, but two style titans. Let alone, David and Victoria Beckham.

Romeo Beckham’s style is a melting pot of inherited swagger. Vintage football shirts, slouchy tailoring, oversized knits and a splash of pearls form the foundation of his wardrobe, which has no doubt been influenced by the sartorial prowess of his parents.

The 22-year-old is the lovechild of Victoria’s sharp Nineties tailoring and David’s sports-luxe ease, raised in a home where fashion was as essential as breakfast. 

Considering his father’s penchant for history-making looks (including hairstyles that could send the most professional managers into a legendary spin or two), Romeo and his carefully honed aesthetic had little chance of ever being banal. 

Romeo walked for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week © Getty Images
Romeo walking for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week

That, coupled with open access to his mother’s eponymous luxury label and brands such as Burberry and Balenciaga offering gifting o’plenty in thanks for his campaign appearances, has led to the former football emerging as fashion’s male muse of the moment. 

Hence, it was about time we sat down to analyse Romeo's best looks to date. Discover his most notable outfits from Soho Farmhouse staycays to designer runways below.

Romeo Beckham’s best street style looks:

Skaterboy Style© GC Images

Skaterboy Style

Paris have been privy to some of Romeo's best looks, this one very much included. Back in September, he hit the city streets in a graphic layered long sleeve, a backwards baseball cap, a pair of blue All Stars, some oversized jeans and razor thin shades in true Beckham style. 

Zipped Up© GC Images

Zipped Up

Spotted in the City of Lights during Paris Fashion Week SS25, the model nailed autumnal menswear in a black zip-up hoodie, XL jeans and a cream-coloured ribbed knit beanie. 

Romeo was last spotted two weeks ago at Paris Fashion Week© Getty

Rave Shades

Rave shades are something of a Beckham staple. Romeo championed the wavy accessories while out and about, styling the sunglasses with a pair of grey tracksuit bottoms and hoodie for the low-key outing. 

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Romeo Beckham is seen leaving a hotel on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)© GC Images

Frosted Tips

Again seen during Paris Fashion Week before his mother's SS23 show, Romeo made a case for frosted tips à la Justin Timberlake circa 1998.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan seen attending Beckham - UK TV premiere after party at The Twenty Two on October 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© GC Images

Beige Brilliance

Despite it's brown colourway, Romeo's above look was anything but beige. The middle Beckham brother and then-girlfriend Mia Regan were captured Beckham UK TV premiere after party at The Twenty Two, with the male model opting for an earth-toned tank top and particularly baggy trousers.

Perfectly Pink © GC Images

Perfectly Pink

Making a case for texture, Romeo attended the Saint Laurent womenswear autumn/winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. For the event, he layered up in a casual, blossom pink knit worn with a classic white T-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

Seeing Double© GC Images

Seeing Double

Another double layer look championed by the athlete during Paris Fashion Week, Romeo's street style concoction was topped off with a vibrant orange baseball cap that added a zesty touch to his monochrome attire. 

Feeling Blue© GC Images

Feeling Blue

In true West London fashion, Romeo popped out for acai alongside a friend back in 2023. The Notting Hill native wore a cobalt blue tracksuit for the low-key affair, complete with white text and graphic detailing. 

