Romeo Beckham’s best street style looks ever

Not many could hit the runway in a pair of black-out wraparound shades, a Fred Perry-inspired striped polo shirt and low-rise barrel jeans and make it fashion. But then again, not many are the offspring of not one, but two style titans. Let alone, David and Victoria Beckham.

Romeo Beckham’s style is a melting pot of inherited swagger. Vintage football shirts, slouchy tailoring, oversized knits and a splash of pearls form the foundation of his wardrobe, which has no doubt been influenced by the sartorial prowess of his parents.

The 22-year-old is the lovechild of Victoria’s sharp Nineties tailoring and David’s sports-luxe ease, raised in a home where fashion was as essential as breakfast.

Considering his father’s penchant for history-making looks (including hairstyles that could send the most professional managers into a legendary spin or two), Romeo and his carefully honed aesthetic had little chance of ever being banal.

© Getty Images Romeo walking for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week

That, coupled with open access to his mother’s eponymous luxury label and brands such as Burberry and Balenciaga offering gifting o’plenty in thanks for his campaign appearances, has led to the former football emerging as fashion’s male muse of the moment.

Hence, it was about time we sat down to analyse Romeo's best looks to date. Discover his most notable outfits from Soho Farmhouse staycays to designer runways below.

Romeo Beckham’s best street style looks:

© GC Images Skaterboy Style Paris have been privy to some of Romeo's best looks, this one very much included. Back in September, he hit the city streets in a graphic layered long sleeve, a backwards baseball cap, a pair of blue All Stars, some oversized jeans and razor thin shades in true Beckham style.

© GC Images Zipped Up Spotted in the City of Lights during Paris Fashion Week SS25, the model nailed autumnal menswear in a black zip-up hoodie, XL jeans and a cream-coloured ribbed knit beanie.

© Getty Rave Shades Rave shades are something of a Beckham staple. Romeo championed the wavy accessories while out and about, styling the sunglasses with a pair of grey tracksuit bottoms and hoodie for the low-key outing.

© GC Images Frosted Tips Again seen during Paris Fashion Week before his mother's SS23 show, Romeo made a case for frosted tips à la Justin Timberlake circa 1998.

© GC Images Beige Brilliance Despite it's brown colourway, Romeo's above look was anything but beige. The middle Beckham brother and then-girlfriend Mia Regan were captured Beckham UK TV premiere after party at The Twenty Two, with the male model opting for an earth-toned tank top and particularly baggy trousers.

© GC Images Perfectly Pink Making a case for texture, Romeo attended the Saint Laurent womenswear autumn/winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. For the event, he layered up in a casual, blossom pink knit worn with a classic white T-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

© GC Images Seeing Double Another double layer look championed by the athlete during Paris Fashion Week, Romeo's street style concoction was topped off with a vibrant orange baseball cap that added a zesty touch to his monochrome attire.