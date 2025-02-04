Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Kim Turnbull debuts £2.5k bag during romantic holiday

Since their joint appearance at David Beckham’s BOSS party last week, Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull have been front and centre of our celebrity radar.

The duo offer sartorial inspiration o'plenty when out and about together, churning out all-black ensembles with hype-worthy accessories to match - no matter the occasion.

On Saturday, the two jetted off to Istanbul for a much-needed dose of downtime. Amidst their bazaar shopping sprees and luxe hotel stays, the duo shared snippets of their outfits for all to see and take heed from.

© @romeobeckham The couple enjoyed some downtime in Istanbul

The pièce de résistance? Kim’s arm candy of choice. The 23-year-old housed her travel essentials in Balenciaga’s ‘Carry All Bel Air Mini Leather Tote’ which currently retails online for £2,550.

The highly coveted piece is a chic, structured handbag crafted from premium leather. Featuring a top handle, a detachable shoulder strap, adjustable side gussets, a smooth gold-tone twist lock hardware with a foldover flap and additional dangling straps, the carry-all is an uber-refined choice.

© @kimturnbull DJ Kim accessorised with Balenciaga's 'Carry All Bel Air' tote

Kim completed her look by pairing a longline black coat with some mid-wash blue jeans for a touch of Americana allure. Her boyfriend complemented her chosen attire by styling out a black Corteiz hoodie featuring the brand's beloved Alcatraz graphic print, a caramel-coloured beanie and baggy jeans - a Beckham signature.

It comes as no surprise that Kim is a certified Balenciaga girl. After all, her partner has become the maison’s latest male muse to front their campaigns, the most recent having been lensed by the one and only Juergen Teller.

Under Demna’s creative direction, Romeo was pictured reclining on a white, jacquard sofa on the bank of the Seine, wearing an oversized cream hoodie, faded grey jeans with rigid stitching and a baggy cut and a large white T-shirt. He cupped the brand’s beloved black messenger bag in his left arm and styled out a wet-look hairdo.

It looks like Kim has officially embraced the classic girlfriend tradition of borrowing from her boyfriend’s wardrobe. And to that, we say touché.