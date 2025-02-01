Romeo Beckham rocks Balenciaga-on-Balenciaga for latest big-budget look

Romeo Beckham and Balenciaga is a match made in heaven.

Since joining the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa as models for the Spanish house, the 22-year-old has championed the prestigious maison to no end, sporting the house’s luxury hypewear whenever and wherever possible.

On Friday, the middle Beckham son shared a low-key mirror selfie to his Instagram Stories, showcasing his full Balenciaga look for all luxury lovers to see.

© @romeobeckham The 22-year-old has entered his hypebeast era

The former Burberry campaign star layered up in a Balenciaga track jacket featuring the brand’s name brandished across the front in large white lettering, zip-down structure and a high-rise collar for added street style brownie points.

Romeo paired the statement piece with a matching Balenciaga baseball cap, which also displayed the label’s logo across the front in white text.

© @romeobeckham The model is a certified Balenciaga muse

The Notting Hill native flashed a sneak peak at his accessories, which included a set of chunky silver rings and earrings that only reinforced his It-boy status.

Romeo’s look hailed from the day before, when he enjoyed a casual day out with his girlfriend, model and DJ Kim Turnbull.

© Instagram The Beckhams celebrated in style

Later that evening, the two joined Romeo’s family to celebrate David Beckham, who was the man of the hour as he was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear at a star-studded event in London's Lightroom.

Romeo joined his younger brother Cruz on the dancefloor during the night, who debuted a new hair transformation we certainly didn’t see coming.

The 19-year-old rocked a Seventies-inspired shag ‘do, complete with choppy bangs and a shoulder-length cut. Serving up Mick Jagger swagger, the budding singer posed alongside his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, who styled out a cherry red lingerie set layered under a white suit.

Cruz matched his partner’s aura in a pair of cream-coloured trousers cut with a loose silhouette and teamed with a black T-shirt and stone-hued blazer.