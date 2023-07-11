The Core glossary: From Barbiecore to Coquettecore and more

There’s no denying that Gen Z has a way with words. Buzzwords, however, are a totally different ball game. The age of bitesize social content à la TikTok and most recently Threads has hastened trends’ ability to go viral. And no other trend has gripped post-millennial culture quite like the Core.

The not-so-humble Core is interchangeable with style. Yet the phrase has taken on a whole new sartorial cachet, adopting an almost cult-like following. Take Barbiecore for example. Thanks to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie starring Margot Robbie, hot pink has become inescapable online. Robbie’s stream of archival designer outfits worn during various press events, coupled with Valentino’s celeb-revered 2022 collections and the inevitable trickle-down of the hue onto the high street has catapulted the movement into the limelight. As of July 2023, #barbiecore has amassed over 450 million hits on TikTok – enough said.

© Getty Barbiecore has gripped the digital sphere since the announcement of Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie

Arguably, Barbiecore has captured the digital imagination for the longest period of time, but the Core evolution began way before Pierpaolo Piccioli took to the Valentino drawing room. Back in 2013, trend forecasting agency K-HOLE employed ‘normcore’ into a popular report, it delineated that the phrase was not just a dress code, but how one conducts themselves, which applies to all Cores. In the case of normcore, it refers to an unassuming manner characterised by classic jeans, dad trainers, baseball caps and other unpretentious items of clothing. It was the first ‘Core’ aesthetic to enter public consciousness and in 2016 the word was added to the Associated Press Stylebook.

So while we sit back and wait for another new Core to be jettisoned onto our digital agendas, we’ve decided to analyse all the Cores that have come before, and what they represented at that moment. Fashion will always reflect the zeitgeist, after all.

Barbiecore Barbiecore was coined in 2022 when the world decided to collectively think pink. Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli can be credited as starting the trend with his AW22 collection with Anne Hathaway adding fuel to the fire and stopping the fashion world in its tracks by attending the show in a perfect pink mini dress and the brand’s iconic platform heels. Florence Pugh also caused a stir in the shade, sporting a sheer pink look to take her VIP place on Valentino’s FROW. © Getty Margot Robbie has become the poster girl for Barbiecore following her role in Greta Gerwig's latest film Gerwig’s action Barbie movie was announced way back in 2019, yet the pink sartorial craze gained serious momentum in June 2022 when Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were spotted on set filming in LA. As of today, it hasn’t ceased. With a helping hand from her stylist Andrew Mukamal, who has been busy sifting through designer archives, Robbie has debuted a host of iconic outfits during the press tour, with names such as Pucci, Versace and Chanel ensuring the plastic-fantastic looks go viral on social platforms. © Getty Barbirecore dominated the luxury market as demonstrated here by Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece during the Schiaparelli show in 2019 The Brands: Valentino, Versace and Chanel (of course) Related stars: Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Princess Olympia of Greece, Simone Ashley

Cottagecore One of the OG Cores, cottagecore embodies all things countryside chic. The term first gained momentum in 2017, which doubled in 2020 when The New York Times dissected the philosophy enwrapped within the phrase. Writer Isabel Slone concluded that cottagecore embodied a “desire to live in a world outside the one currently inhabited,” in an attempt to distil the movement’s ideology. © Instagram Sarah Lysander is one of many It-girls who love a touch of cottagecore Visually, cottagecore is defined by white prairie dresses, frills, furbelows, ditsy florals, uber-romantic silhouettes and petticoats that look like they have been plucked from the pages of a Jane Austen novel. Picture woodland vistas, idyllic forests, bread baking in the oven and roaring fires culminating in total domestic bliss with dreamy outfits to match. © Instagram Cottagecore is a more modest version of coquettecore and is beloved by Kendall Jenner The Brands: Doen, LoveShackFancy, Reformation, Brock Collection and Cinta The Label Related stars: Kendall Jenner, Sarah Lysander, Kaia Gerber, Griff, Taylor Swift

Coquettecore Coming in hot on the heels of cottagecore is coquettecore. Take the latter, deconstruct it and hey presto you have coquettecore. Favouring cheeky lace over modest, voluminous silhouettes, the newest Core around town is akin to the naughty sister who sneaks out to party when the parents are in bed. © Getty Wet Leg wore coquettecore-favourite Acne Studios for The BRIT Awards 2023 This fabulously flirty Core orbits around revealing lace pieces, silky textures, girlish colour palettes and sexy sheer. With racy lacy maxi skirts, 90s slips, bow-clad chokers and dollette satin camis dominating Depop, the trend’s marketability is already wildly recognisable. © Instagram Elsa Hosk is a coquettecore veteran, often donning lace looks or silky ensembles The Brands: Nensi Dojaka, KWLS and Nodaleto Related stars: Elsa Hosk, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Emily Ratajkwoski, Wet Leg, Rina Sawayama, Lily-Rose Depp

Fairycore © Getty FKA Twigs making a case of fairycore at the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week February 2022 The whimsical cousin of cottagecore, fairycore is just as fantastical as you’d imagine. Think handkerchief skirts, daisy crowns, tightly laced corsets and puff sleeve blouses which all exude an elfin-esque charm. Perfect for forest frolicking and berry picking in the summer. This ethereal style is ideal for bohemians and girlie girls alike, uniting all the above under one dreamy sartorial fantasy. © Instagram Dua Lipa is an avid champion of fairycorecore, often donning girlish looks with sensual detailing The Brands: Simone Rocha, Yuhan Wang, Selkie and Acne Studios Related stars: Dua Lipa, FKA Twigs, Paris Jackson, Olivia Rodrigo

Regencycore We have Bridgerton to thank for this one. The Netflix show brought regencywear to the masses, and it caused quite the sartorial stir. Hallmarks of the theme include empire waist dresses, jewel-embellishments, opera gloves, golden metallic hues, unparalleled craftsmanship and bustiers galore. These designs were brought to life at the 2022 Met Gala, which was titled ‘Gilded Glamour.’ © Getty Blake Lively exuded regencycore in Atelier Versace at the 2022 Met Gala While the Gilded Era took form in 1870s New York, regencywear dominated the 19th century. From Blake Lively in Atelier Versace to Jessica Chastain in Gucci, Hollywood’s crème de la crème didn’t hesitate to tap into regencycore for the annual bash. © Instagram Netflix's Bridgerton catapulted regencycore onto the style scene The Brands: The Vampire’s Wife, Batsheva and Bode Related stars: Phoebe Dynevor, Blake Lively, Lady Amelia Windsor

Gorpcore Gorpcore was coined in May 2017 by Jason Chen The Cut. The term embodies all things outdoorsy and takes inspiration for being at one with nature, camping, climbing, hiking, rock climbing - you name it, the list goes on. Gorpcore was named after the colloquial term for trail mix, 'Good Ol’ Raisins and Peanuts' and revolves around the utilitarian. Championing gear and equipment as opposed to a mere aesthetic outfit, gorpcore spans hiking boots to cargo pants, rainproof jackets to utility vests, zip-up fleeces to base layers and more. If it has an abundance of bulky pockets, it's gorpcore. © Getty Bella Hadid's street style gorpcore themes and colour schemes Colour is intrinsic to the gorpcore style. Vibrant, fluorescence colours help one to be seen while muted earthy tones offer an element of camouflage. Tech accessories are a bonus, and layering is key to achieving true gorpcore status. Toggles, nylon and sporty logos also help - just take Bella Hadid's gorpcore prowess for example. © Instagram Gorpcore is beloved by TikTok's Gen Z influencers like Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham The Brands: Patagonia, Salomon, Arc'teryx and The North Face Related stars: Bella Hadid, Mia Regan, ASAP Rocky, Dua Lipa

Balletcore Leotards, white tights, tutus and top buns are synonymous with ballet, so it was only time that balletcore pirouetted onto the scene. Athleisure has never been so streamlined with this popular style, which emerged in 2022. Off-duty dancewear was welcomed into celeb street style, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber embracing balletcore’s tulle cool for school ethos and sporting stretchy, comfort-first fashion. © Getty Leotards, bodysuits and tutus are a core staple of balletcore We can’t forget the impact balletcore had on shoes. Ballet flats were suddenly ubiquitous within the fashion market, no doubt a result of Miu Miu’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection which sent the elegant slip-ons down the runway in their masses. © Instagram ABT ballerina Skylar Brandt demonstrating 'true balletcore' Ballerinas including ABT dancers Skylar Brandt and Isabella Boylston retaliated against the trend with ‘actual balletcore,’ showcasing mismatched rehearsal outfits, ripped tights, sweat-drench bodysuits and hand-crafted multicoloured knitted leg warmers via social media. Regardless, they always remained en pointe. The Brands: Miu Miu, MM6 Maison Margiela, MaxMara and Molly Goddard Related stars: Hailey Bieber, Alexis Ren, Skylar Brandt, Kendall Jenner

Normcore In Crazy Stupid Love, there’s a scene where Ryan Gosling attempts to strip Steve Carrell of his normcore aesthetic, instead championing a more suave, sophisticated look. “Be better than The Gap,” were Gosling’s exact lines. Yet, this may have not been necessary, as normcore has now warranted respect in its own right. The introverted sibling of the Cores, normcore champions all things, you guessed it, normal. Dad dressing is the goal, with white sneakers, plain hoodies, baseball caps, checked shirts and sandals making up the DNA of the style. Silicon Valley tech bros who have no interest in shopping and suburban middle-aged men, this is your time to shine. The Brands: Gap, Uniqlo, Nike, Birkenstock Related stars: Ben Affleck, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Carrell, Leonardo Dicaprio

Goblincore Chaos, dirt and mud has never been so in vogue. Muted earth tones, grunge sentiments and off-beat designs are epitomised in Goblincore, which centres nature, folklore and moodiness. Creative stimuli for the Core include mushrooms, moss, painted rocks, salvaged jewellery, rusted silver wear, semiprecious stones and burnout prints. Naturally, thrifty style and adventurous dresses spring to mind, such as Ella Emhoff, Dua Lipa (on occasion) and Iris Law, who have all toyed with the mystical craze. The queen of Goblincore? Julia Fox of course. The Brands: Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta, Chopova Lowena, Crocs Related stars: Julia Fox, Iris Law, Ella Emhoff

