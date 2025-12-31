5 key pieces the It-girls are wearing on the slopes in 2026:

Come year’s end, I often retreat to the mountains for a much-needed reset. The alpine air does wonders for the old mental health, but it’s the slopes themselves that truly spark inspiration. After all, few corners of fashion are as joyfully indulgent as snow sports - where every run comes with a dose of unmissable style to soak up between chairlifts.

Whether you’re a skier (chic!) or a pro boarder (gnarly!) it’s hard to ignore the trends emerging on the slopes. Each year offers something new. 2025 was undoubtedly the year of the Arc’terxy beanie, the Perfect Moment chevron print and the Jerry Gap vilifiers (when it comes to the goggles, the bigger the better evidently.)

As for 2026? Reporting directly from the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland, I have already identified some stand-out pieces that all the cool-girls are snapping up in time for the new year. Courtesy of Olympic stars such as Eileen Gu and Chloe Kim, who are leading the charge for the aesthetic female athletes, there is plenty of slope style inspiration to inhale this season.

Brands such as Burton, Beyond Medals, Salomon and Roxy have the snowboarders covered, doling out oversized pants, technical shell jackets with raised necklines and colour block detailing. Likewise, household names including Goldbergh, Cordova, Fusalp, Moncler and Spyder are primed to kit out the style-savvy skiers, championing feline silhouettes, furry trims and Old Money-inspired quilting.

As for the trending tones? "Paler tones like beiges, greys, off whites and neutrals across both genders, animal prints, fluorescent brights, cleaner silhouettes with less embellishments" says Johnny Hayes, buyer at Snow + Rock. Hayes adds that tech silhouettes such as Norrøna's 'loaded minimalism' are set to be a hit this season - referencing the brand's design philosophy that "reflects their drive to design clean products with all critical details."

Discover the key pieces set to take the slopes by storm according to the cool-girls in 2026.

5 key pieces the It-girls are wearing on the slopes in 2026:

Beta Jacket Women's Arc'teryx Sculpted for the slopes yet primed for all outdoor activity, this jacket marries high-performance technicality with modern gorpcore allure. Waterproof membranes, thermal insulation and precision seams meet a streamlined silhouette - proof that function-forward outerwear can still deliver fashion credibility. £350.00 AT ARC'TERYX

Park Pants Beyond Medals Introducing Beyond Medals - the brand topping the wishlists of cool-girls from The Alps to Aspen. The brand's Park Pants in pink fuse baggy, skate-inspired silhouette with 15K waterproofing, taped seams, adjustable waist and breathable shell tech for ultimate all-mountain gorpcore flair. £169.95 AT BEYOND MEDALS

Icon Glance Platinum Satin Boots Moon Boot Moon Boots are as coveted on the slopes as they are off. The 60s-born brand has become an influencer favourite over recent years and refuses to back down. Black and metallics are a major trend for this year and these will certainly make an entrance at the après-ski. £165.00 AT MOON BOOT

Piste Merino Wool Sweater Perfect Moment One for the ski girlies, Perfect Moment's cheeky turtleneck knit is ubiquitous one the mountain. Rule the runs in style courtesy of the brand's statement gem, complete with a Woolmark-certified merino wool construction, a rib-knit hem, cuffs and a turtleneck to elevate any winter look. £350.00 AT PERFECT MOMENT

Good Company Camber Snowboard Burton Burton's Good Company Camber Snowboard is a standout pick for fashionable riders chasing playful freestyle performance with all-mountain versatility. Its true twin shape and classic camber profile deliver powerful pop, precise edge control and balanced handling both regular and switch. Lightweight Super Fly core with Dualzone EGD and Squeezebox Low tech ensures lively response and stability for jumps and park laps, while a sintered base keeps you fast and durable on varied snow. Ideal for intermediate riders who want fun, progression and solid performance across the resort. £425.00 AT BURTON

