5 key pieces the It-girls are wearing on the slopes in 2026:

Come year’s end, I often retreat to the mountains for a much-needed reset. The alpine air does wonders for the old mental health, but it’s the slopes themselves that truly spark inspiration. After all, few corners of fashion are as joyfully indulgent as snow sports - where every run comes with a dose of unmissable style to soak up between chairlifts.
Whether you’re a skier (chic!) or a pro boarder (gnarly!) it’s hard to ignore the trends emerging on the slopes. Each year offers something new. 2025 was undoubtedly the year of the Arc’terxy beanie, the Perfect Moment chevron print and the Jerry Gap vilifiers (when it comes to the goggles, the bigger the better evidently.)
As for 2026? Reporting directly from the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland, I have already identified some stand-out pieces that all the cool-girls are snapping up in time for the new year. Courtesy of Olympic stars such as Eileen Gu and Chloe Kim, who are leading the charge for the aesthetic female athletes, there is plenty of slope style inspiration to inhale this season.
Brands such as Burton, Beyond Medals, Salomon and Roxy have the snowboarders covered, doling out oversized pants, technical shell jackets with raised necklines and colour block detailing. Likewise, household names including Goldbergh, Cordova, Fusalp, Moncler and Spyder are primed to kit out the style-savvy skiers, championing feline silhouettes, furry trims and Old Money-inspired quilting.
As for the trending tones? "Paler tones like beiges, greys, off whites and neutrals across both genders, animal prints, fluorescent brights, cleaner silhouettes with less embellishments" says Johnny Hayes, buyer at Snow + Rock. Hayes adds that tech silhouettes such as Norrøna's 'loaded minimalism' are set to be a hit this season - referencing the brand's design philosophy that "reflects their drive to design clean products with all critical details."
Discover the key pieces set to take the slopes by storm according to the cool-girls in 2026.
5 key pieces the It-girls are wearing on the slopes in 2026:
