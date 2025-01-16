Best hype-worthy beanies for 2025

Call us dramatic, but we firmly believe that wearing a beanie is an art form in itself.

Go too big and you look like a garden gnome. Go too small and you run the risk of falling into the Hackney hipster stereotype. Both to be avoided at all costs.

However, when worn with intention, beanies have the power to make an outfit. A select few understand this better than anyone - Justin Bieber being a prime example. Never has a fluorescent pink knit looked so effortless, even when paired with the singer’s disheveled-chic staples of XL hoodies and board shorts.

The supermodels agree. Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have embraced the beanie in all its glory, wearing colourblock options while out and about in New York. Essentially the addition of a beanie to any winter look is like a much-needed bolt of dopamine. Cosy, colourful and courageous.

While primarily celebrated as a street style must, beanies have successfully penetrated the luxury sphere in recent months. Spring-summer 2025 shows courtesy of Armani, Issey Miyake, Hermès and Moschino saw models hit the runway in varied renditions, while autumn-winter 2024 served up knit supremacy à la Louis Vuitton, Holzwelier, Alberta Ferretti and Rabanne. Not forgetting Burberry's viral £3,000 duck beanie. Hats off to you, Daniel Lee.

Yet at heart, they remain a winter staple, beloved by skater boys and chalet swellers alike.

Discover the best hype-worthy beanies below and style out your winter in statement-making warmth.

Best beanies for 2025:

Check Cashmere Beanie Burberry When designing this season's knitwear must-haves, Daniel Lee served up a fresh take on Burberry's classic Nova check. This luxury offering, crafted from a soft cashmere blend in Scotland, is perfect for those seeking a dose of designer impact. £290.00 AT BURBERRY

Printed Wool Beanie Perfect Moment Unironically, Perfect Moment is having a moment. The brand can be spotted across the Alps, worn by the chicest skiers on the slopes. Hence, the label's star-clad beanie has become a signifier of peak cool-girl energy. £120.00 AT MYTHERESA

Large Face Logo Beanie Acne Studios Now, it wouldn't be a knitwear round-up without a dash of Acne, would it? This vibrant, crystal-dotted piece is a default choice for those wanting a pop of brilliance. Featuring a large embroidered face logo patch and ribbed detailing, this chunky wool gem promise ample warmth on even the chilliest of days. £170.00 AT ACNE STUDIOS

Chunky Ears Wool Blend Beanie Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY We present to you the very beanie that both Central Saint Martins students and veteran editors would fight to the death for. Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY is one of London's most exciting talents, famed for cutting-edge textiles and deconstructed highland references. Cue the tartan. £135.00 AT LUISAVIAROMA

Bird Word Toque Arc'teryx Beloved by N16-dwellers and avid snowboarders alike, Arc'teryx's graphic beanie is becoming increasingly popular both on and off the slopes. Made from recycled polyester and easy to pack, this beanie is a sleek, sustainable pick for days spent mountainside. £55.00 AT ARC'TERYX

Pelo Logo-Embroidered Beanie Diesel Ombré headwear options are surging up the sartorial ranks, making this Diesel piece a surefire hit. Carefully crafted from snug alpaca wool with a serene purple fade, this Diesel rendition with petite logo embroidery is ideal for those wanting a subtle statement. £155.00 AT FARFETCH

No Problemo Mini Problemo Beanie Aries No beanie? No Problemo. Aries' iconic slogan is coolly brandished across the front of this monochrome flat-knit beanie, which is made from acrylic yarn with soft ribbed fabric. £30.00 AT GOODHOOD

Kyre Beanie Buff The 'Kyre Knitted Beanie' from Buff combines classic style with extra warmth, featuring playful prints for a striking look. Made from an acrylic and polyester blend, it offers insulating warmth, comfort, and stretch - the trifecta. This sustainable, Gen-Z piece is perfect for those who want to ditch their phones and embrace the outdoors. £29.95 AT SNOW + ROCK

Stellar Beanie Black Crow Jetting off to the mountains this season? Don't forget to pack this trusty Black Crow beanie, showcasing a radiant berry hue. This logo-less gem is primed for the boldest of slope style fiends, ready to set you apart from the crowd via its 'think pink' approach to snow gear. £59.00 AT BLACK CROW

How we chose:

Style : From pared-back monochrome options to on-trend graphic prints, we've included a range of designs to suit all.

: From pared-back monochrome options to on-trend graphic prints, we've included a range of designs to suit all. Price: Spanning designer gems to street style steals, this round-up incorporates a versatile range of prices for budgets of any size.

