Newsflash! UGGS are back and better than ever
Newsflash! UGGS are back and better than ever

2025 is the year of the UGG boot renaissance, and Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are already on board

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
7 minutes ago
Noughties It-girls rejoice! The soft, plump, almost-cartoonish looking boot that had us all in a chokehold in the early 2000s is officially back.

Despite dipping out of popularity momentarily in the 2010s, the celebs are flocking back like loyal sheep to their dutiful shepherd. 

Selena Gomez clearly can’t resist the sumptuous warmth a pair provides and has been spotted in grey, tan, black and slipper varieties. JLo is partial to a platform pair (us too) and wore hers over Christmas in Aspen

Gen-Z icon Bella Hadid paired hers, of course, with micro shorts, and even fashion icon Chloë Sevigny is fully on the bandwagon, opting for a fur trim pair to run her errands in.

Jennifer Lopez walks through New York wearing a green polo neck top, mini green handbag, wide leg blue jeans and pale tan platform boots. Her hair is long and wavy and she wears fresh faced makeup.© GC Images
J.Lo struts about NYC in her platorm pair of choice
Bella Hadid walks down the street in New York eating a pastry. She is wearing very short white shorts, mini platform tan Ugg boots and whit socks. On her top half she has a black and blue biker leather jacket and is carrying a white tote bag. She is wearing sunglasses and has her hair slicked back. © GC Images
Bella Hadid stuns in NYC wearing a platform mini pair
Selena Gomez wraps up in New York wearing a long tan coat paired with green tracksuit bottoms and Ugg Tasman slippers. Her hair is pulled back into a bun. © GC Images
Selena Gomez wraps up in a tan coat and UGG Tasman slippers

Like all things Y2K, a resurgence of everyone’s favourite ‘ugly shoe’ was inevitable, but this time around, things are slightly different. 

Back in the mid-00s, the length du jour was full and the sole slim. The UGG was begging to be paired with micro minis and a face slathered in Maybelline's iconic relic 'Dream Matte Mousse.'

Absolutely everybody had a pair. Revered style queens of the decade Sienna Miller and Kate Moss were often papped in theirs, and even Princess Kate was in on the action too. 

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a black puffer jacket, sunglasses, grey sweat pants and pale beige Ugg boots. Her hair is wavy and down© WireImage
Sarah Jessica Parker dresses down in grey sweats and a puffer jacket
Beyonce at a press conference for the Super Bowl in 2004 wearing a cargo brown mini skirt paired with knee length pale beige ugg boots and a green military style jacket. Her hair is long and worn down and she smiles at the camera.© Getty Images
Beyonce makes an appearance in Houston, Texas in 2004
Sienna Miller standing next to a red London telephone box wearing jeans and a white vest and ankle length tan coloured Ugg boots© FilmMagic
Sienna Miller in 2005 wearing her UGG boots on a rainy day in London

It’s hard to imagine but the UGG harks back to a time when a pair of trainers would never be seen outside of the gym or P.E. class. Trainers muscled their way into the fashion limelight during the 2010s thanks in part to designer Phoebe Philo’s penchant for Adidas Stan Smiths (now usurped by the Adidas Samba.)

 These days, comfort is prioritised in the club - except no one’s in the club anymore either.

H! Fashion's Social Media Editor Raymonda Jalloh pairs an over the knee pair of pale tan ugg boots with a pleated khaki mini skirt, brown utillity belt, white top and beige hoodie. Her hair is long and blonde and she walks down the street on London's The Strand at London Fashion Week© @raymonda.j
H! Fashion's Raymonda Jalloh rocks an over the knee pair at London Fashion Week

It’s fair to say that ‘ugly’ shows have officially taken over. Crocs for example, have moved from the sub’s bench (AKA your dad’s gardening shoe of choice) to the front row. Genius collaborations with Simone Rocha and Balenciaga have cemented their status as fashion icon, not fashion faux pas.

A cropped shot of a pair of legs wearing bright blue jeans and rubber style clogs in the shape of frog's heads© @alexachung
Alexa Chung's divisive JW Anderson frog clogs

Alexa Chung is partial to a pair of the divisive JW Anderson frog mules while Nicola Peltz Beckham is penchant to fluffy Gucci platform sliders in glorious neon pink and green. 

In other words, UGG's glorious resurgence feels utterly right for now. Perfect for a generation who won’t tolerate being uncomfortable under any circumstances and also have a soft spot for the splashy looks of peak Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. 

I reader, having been unable to splash out for the real thing first time around, have just invested in a mini platform pair in earthy chestnut for a glorious full circle moment that I know is making my 15-year-old self tear up with joy. Long live UGGs, we say.

