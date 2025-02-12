Romeo Beckham’s £750 hoodie is a lesson in luxury street style

Ok, Romeo Beckham. We hear you and we see you.

The middle Beckham brother has curated a bountiful collection of designer loungewear spanning Balenciaga accessories to Corteiz hoodies. Following in the footsteps of street-style veterans such as Justin Bieber, the 22-year-old model has carved out quite the sartorial persona via his clothing, a move no doubt influenced by his style-savvy parents.

On Tuesday, Romeo took to social media to debut his latest at-home look. Wrapping up warm in his London abode, the former footballer sported Celine’s ‘Loose Hoodie’ in a black colourway, featuring a classic cut, metal aglets, a crew neckline with an adjustable drawstring, a kangaroo pocket and the brand’s logo emblazoned across the chest in large white lettering.

© @romeobeckham The 22-year-old opted for a statement Celine hoodie

Romeo paired the fleeced piece, which currently retails online for £740, with a charcoal-coloured camo print beanie, one of many belonging to his headwear arsenal.

In true Beckham style, the West London native accessorised with a simple silver hoop earring - the ultimate It-boy identifier in London’s style sphere.

Since February kicked off in quintessential British fashion (e.g. cold, grey, unbearably glum) Romeo has been keeping sartorial spirits high via his wardrobe choices.

© Instagram Romeo's at-home style is top notch

Revelling in the snug style that the chilly month champions, the Balenciaga muse layered up to the max while out and about on a recent date day with his girlfriend, model and DJ Kim Turnbull.

For the casual affair, the former Burberry campaign star wrapped up warm in a black track jacket hailing from Balenciaga, featuring the brand’s logo brandished across the front of the sweat in large white lettering. He paired the statement piece with a hoodie and his go-to frosting of chunky silver jewellery.

The middle Beckham son completed his all-black attire with a cap, mirroring his DJ partner’s monochrome aesthetic which also leaned into slouchy street style.