Romeo Beckham’s £750 hoodie is a lesson in luxury street style

Ok, Romeo Beckham. We hear you and we see you.
The middle Beckham brother has curated a bountiful collection of designer loungewear spanning Balenciaga accessories to Corteiz hoodies. Following in the footsteps of street-style veterans such as Justin Bieber, the 22-year-old model has carved out quite the sartorial persona via his clothing, a move no doubt influenced by his style-savvy parents.
On Tuesday, Romeo took to social media to debut his latest at-home look. Wrapping up warm in his London abode, the former footballer sported Celine’s ‘Loose Hoodie’ in a black colourway, featuring a classic cut, metal aglets, a crew neckline with an adjustable drawstring, a kangaroo pocket and the brand’s logo emblazoned across the chest in large white lettering.
Romeo paired the fleeced piece, which currently retails online for £740, with a charcoal-coloured camo print beanie, one of many belonging to his headwear arsenal.
In true Beckham style, the West London native accessorised with a simple silver hoop earring - the ultimate It-boy identifier in London’s style sphere.
Since February kicked off in quintessential British fashion (e.g. cold, grey, unbearably glum) Romeo has been keeping sartorial spirits high via his wardrobe choices.
Revelling in the snug style that the chilly month champions, the Balenciaga muse layered up to the max while out and about on a recent date day with his girlfriend, model and DJ Kim Turnbull.
For the casual affair, the former Burberry campaign star wrapped up warm in a black track jacket hailing from Balenciaga, featuring the brand’s logo brandished across the front of the sweat in large white lettering. He paired the statement piece with a hoodie and his go-to frosting of chunky silver jewellery.
The middle Beckham son completed his all-black attire with a cap, mirroring his DJ partner’s monochrome aesthetic which also leaned into slouchy street style.