Romeo Beckham's womenswear Balenciaga bag is a bold move

Considering his mother is one of fashion’s pioneering figures and his father is the face of Boss, it comes as no surprise that Romeo Beckham was born with a passion for fashion.

The 22-year-old has clearly inherited his parents' penchant for fresh style, stepping out on Tuesday armed with a Balenciaga bag that caught the attention of fashion editors across the board.

The former footballer braced the British chill, sporting a charcoal-coloured denim-wash bomber jacket and tan-toned trousers in an on-trend utilitarian style. A beanie covered his bleach blonde hair, while a pair of black, heavy-duty boots with lace-up detailing conveyed a workerman-chic vibe.

© @romeobeckham The model flew the flag for Balenciaga via his latest look

However, all eyes fell to Romeo’s chosen accessory. In his left hand, the middle Beckham son clasped Balenciaga’s ‘Bel Air Mini Carry All Bag,' which sits in the womenswear section of the brand's website. Crafted from buttery smooth black calfskin with aged-gold hardware, adjustable straps, foil logo detailing and a turn lock closure, the Italy-made piece made for quite the street style statement.

Despite being available in four sizes, Romeo opted for a petite version of the designer arm candy, which currently retails online for £2,550.

His appearance with the luxury piece is particularly on-brand, as the former Burberry model has recently joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa as models for the Spanish house.

Romeo starred in the brand’s latest campaign, set against a stormy Parisian backdrop and lensed by the one and only Juergen Teller.

Under Demna’s creative direction, Romeo was pictured reclining on a white, jacquard sofa on the bank of the Seine, wearing an oversized cream hoodie, faded grey jeans with rigid stitching and a baggy cut and a large white T-shirt. He cupped the brand’s beloved black messenger bag in his left arm and styled-out a wet-look hairdo.

From Saint Laurent to Balenciaga and Burberry, Romeo’s impressive brand CV only continues to flourish.