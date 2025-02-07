Romeo Beckham says wearing a ring on your wedding finger is the ultimate style move

Fashion journalists and celebrities have a symbiotic relationship - we’d struggle to exist without the other party. Yet sometimes (well, often) the A-lister sphere likes to play a game of push and pull with the press, teasing them with cryptic messages via certain actions and more specifically, outfits.

The latest trend to tease the media? Stars wearing rings on their wedding ring fingers. The past couple of months have seen figures including Dua Lipa and Zendaya allegedly hint at their engagements without official confirmation - leaving us desperately digging for the details.

Romeo Beckham is the latest to hop on the bandwagon. On Thursday, the middle son of David and Victoria shared a selfie via his social media feed, sporting a thick gold band on that finger.

© @romeobeckham The model joined a list of A-listers cryptically sporting bands on their wedding finger

While we doubt it’s a legitimate indicator of his marital status, Romeo’s stylish instance of accessorising is one that is worth investigating.

In today’s day and age, wearing a ring on your wedding finger when you’re not engaged is the ultimate unserious flex.

© WireImage Zendaya shows off her ring and manicure at the Golden Globe Awards.

The choice is less about commitment and more about aesthetics - a subtle way to toy with tradition without the paperwork. Maybe it’s the appeal of looking just a little bit unavailable, which certainly applies to Romeo who is currently loved up to the max, or perhaps it’s simply that a ring sits best on that particular finger. Either way, in a time when personal style trumps outdated rules and wedding traditions, wearing one ‘just because’ is an act of subtle rebellion. No fiancé, just fashion.

Considering that style runs through his veins, Romeo’s this low-key act of self-accessorising isn’t totally unexpected.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa showed off her sparkling diamond ring in her car selfie

The former football rarely shies away from a daring outfit situation, much to the delight of the fashion press who keenly await his next look.

The past week has seen Romeo debut several statement looks, spanning luxe Balenciaga zip-ups with matching caps, to futuristic hoodies, ribbed knit beanies and more. Menswear, but make it modern, modish and anti-marital.