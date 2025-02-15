Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore, Joe Alwyn, Hannah Dodd: The best dressed stars at the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner 2025
Demi Moore, Joe Alwyn, Hannah Dodd: The best dressed stars at the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner 2025

The film industries brightest stars put on a masterclass in luxury dressing ahead of the BAFTA's

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
On Friday 15 February, film's brightest stars came together for the annual Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner. 

This exclusive event, traditionally held at the elegant 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, brings together leaders from the worlds of film, fashion, design, art, and music to celebrate the upcoming BAFTA Film Awards, which will be held on Sunday. 

Over the years, the dinner has become a highlight of the awards season, attracting a number of A-listers. Past attendees have included Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Tom Ford, and Greta Gerwig, among others. As the BAFTA Awards approach, the Pre-BAFTA Dinner serves as a prelude to the main ceremony, setting the tone for the festivities to come.

The dinner not only celebrates the nominees but also underscores the enduring partnership between Charles Finch and CHANEL, two entities synonymous with luxury and elegance. 

Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed celebrity guests at Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner, straight from the red carpet...

demi moore© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Demi Moore

Demi Moore's outfit was delightfully unique. This simple knit midi dress was turned up a few notches with a fluffy bunch of tiered white feathers. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Hannah Dodd attends the Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Hannah Dodd

Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd went classic, opting for a chic black two piece featuring a 1920s flapper girl inspired fringe hem. She paired the look with a dainty silver clutch and sleek bun. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Joe Alwyn attends the Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn looked dapper in a velvet pin-stipe suit and black tie. He went for a slightly oversized ensemble which gave a sophisticated but cool vibe to his overall look.

Ellie Bamber© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Ellie Bamber

British actress Ellie Bamber's turned heads with a tiffany blue shirt and mini skirt two piece, featuring 3D floral appliques. She paired the preppy set with black tights and court heels. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Bel Powley attends the Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Bel Powley

Bel Powley wore a sophisticated white textured mini dress with a structured, tailored fit. It has a double-breasted design with gold buttons running down the front, giving it a chic, classic feel reminiscent of  Chanel's signature style. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Dianna Agron attends the Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Dianna Agron

Glee's Diana Argon wore a shimmering black, deep V-neckline dress with intricate detailing and a matching black sheer jacket draped over her shoulders. She accessorised with a classic black Chanel quilted handbag, and a delicate long silver necklace that drew attention to the plunging neckline.

Lily James © Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Lily James

Lily James opted for a chic, modern take in classic tailoring. She worse a cropped black tweed jacket with pearl embellishments lining the edges. The jacket is paired with matching high-waisted black trousers creating a coordinated sophisticated look.

Tessa Thompson© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Tessa Thompson

Our eyes instantly went to Tessa Thompson's leather gloves. She wore a sheer black dress but brought some edge to it with these added leather accessories. Perfection. 

Adot Gak© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Adot Gak

Model and actress, Adot Gak, brought the heat to the red carpet. We love a print moment. She wore a bold midi leopard print skirt and a black bustier textured bra. Oh so stylish. 

