Demi Moore, Joe Alwyn, Hannah Dodd: The best dressed stars at the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner 2025

On Friday 15 February, film's brightest stars came together for the annual Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner.

This exclusive event, traditionally held at the elegant 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, brings together leaders from the worlds of film, fashion, design, art, and music to celebrate the upcoming BAFTA Film Awards, which will be held on Sunday.

Over the years, the dinner has become a highlight of the awards season, attracting a number of A-listers. Past attendees have included Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Tom Ford, and Greta Gerwig, among others. As the BAFTA Awards approach, the Pre-BAFTA Dinner serves as a prelude to the main ceremony, setting the tone for the festivities to come.

The dinner not only celebrates the nominees but also underscores the enduring partnership between Charles Finch and CHANEL, two entities synonymous with luxury and elegance.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed celebrity guests at Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner, straight from the red carpet...

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Demi Moore Demi Moore's outfit was delightfully unique. This simple knit midi dress was turned up a few notches with a fluffy bunch of tiered white feathers.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Hannah Dodd Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd went classic, opting for a chic black two piece featuring a 1920s flapper girl inspired fringe hem. She paired the look with a dainty silver clutch and sleek bun.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Joe Alwyn Joe Alwyn looked dapper in a velvet pin-stipe suit and black tie. He went for a slightly oversized ensemble which gave a sophisticated but cool vibe to his overall look.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Ellie Bamber British actress Ellie Bamber's turned heads with a tiffany blue shirt and mini skirt two piece, featuring 3D floral appliques. She paired the preppy set with black tights and court heels.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Bel Powley Bel Powley wore a sophisticated white textured mini dress with a structured, tailored fit. It has a double-breasted design with gold buttons running down the front, giving it a chic, classic feel reminiscent of Chanel's signature style.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Dianna Agron Glee's Diana Argon wore a shimmering black, deep V-neckline dress with intricate detailing and a matching black sheer jacket draped over her shoulders. She accessorised with a classic black Chanel quilted handbag, and a delicate long silver necklace that drew attention to the plunging neckline.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Lily James Lily James opted for a chic, modern take in classic tailoring. She worse a cropped black tweed jacket with pearl embellishments lining the edges. The jacket is paired with matching high-waisted black trousers creating a coordinated sophisticated look.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Tessa Thompson Our eyes instantly went to Tessa Thompson's leather gloves. She wore a sheer black dress but brought some edge to it with these added leather accessories. Perfection.