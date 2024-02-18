Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BAFTAs 2024: the best dressed stars on the red carpet - Lily Collins, Phoebe Dynevor & more
BAFTAs 2024: the best dressed stars on the red carpet

See all the glamorous outfits from the 77th awards ceremony

BAFTAs best dressed guests
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Stars descended on the Royal Festival Hall in London for the 2024 BAFTAs. Britain's biggest night in the awards season calendar celebrates the best in film and television, and for fashion fanatics, it’s another chance to witness some showstopping sartorial moments from the globe's most iconic celebrities.

With London Fashion Week held on the same weekend this year, the sartorial display in the English capital was truly unmatched.

Each year the event brings unforgettable fashion moments. Last year, Princess Kate (who isn't attending this year, but Prince William is ) delighted royalists and sartorialists alike by re-wearing an ethereal white Alexander McQueen gown that she’d moderated, and paired it with contrasting, dramatic black opera gloves - an accessory which then became a cool-girl must-have for the rest of 2023.

For 2024, Bulgari posed as the watch and jewellery sponsor, meaning that high-octane glamour was an absolute guarantee.

Hello! Fashion shares the best fashion moments from the BAFTAs 2024 red carpet:

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA

Phoebe oozed opulence in a slinky fitted shite gown with a plunging neckline.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Sophie Ellis-Bextor attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Sophie nailed dramatic glamour in a sheer black dress with a leaf motif, complete with a statement textured hem.

Emma Stone

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Emma Stone attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA

Emma looked radiant in a peachy-toned dress with a statement ruffle sleeve.

Lily Collins

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Lily Collins attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Joe Maher/BAFTA

Lily oozed vampy glamour in a fitted black gown with ruffled sleeves from Tamara Ralph.

Ayo Edebiri

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ayo Edebiri attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland

Ayo nailed Old Hollywood glamour in a peach halterneck dress with a floor-length tasselled coat and neutral opera gloves.

India Amarteifio

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: India Amarteifio attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA

India Amarteifio wore a bold red dress featuring a cowl neckline, sheer skirt and textured metallic detailing at the waist.

Charithra Chandran

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Charithra Chandran attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA

The Bridgerton star wore a glitzy ombre dress with a statement asymmetrical neckline.

Meg Bellamy

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Meg Bellamy attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)meg b© Dave Benett

The Crown star nailed sultry glamour in a one-sleeved black gown with a statement shoulder piece and thigh-high split.

Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA

Sheila dazzled in a sequin gown with a cinched waist and flattering high neck.

Mia McKenna-Bruce

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Mia Mckenna-Bruce attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA

Mia McKenna-Bruce nailed the rose trend in a black strapless glitzy gown with silver statement roses across the chest.

Andreea Cristea

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Andreea Cristea attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Joe Maher/BAFTA

Andreea oozed glamour in a black sequinned cut-out dress with a matching cape over the top, adorned with bugs.

Daisy Edgar Jones

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Daisy Edgar Jones attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA

Daisy stunned in a daring burgundy dress with a plunge neckline and a leg split with sequin detailing.

Vogue Williams

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Vogue Williams attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Kate Green/BAFTA

Vogue stunned in a metallic glittery dress with pink feather cuffs.

Clara Amfo

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Clara Amfo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Kate Green/BAFTA

Clara wore a black midi dress with a sheer dress bodice and pleated skirt.

