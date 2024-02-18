BAFTAs 2024: the best dressed stars on the red carpet

Stars descended on the Royal Festival Hall in London for the 2024 BAFTAs. Britain's biggest night in the awards season calendar celebrates the best in film and television, and for fashion fanatics, it’s another chance to witness some showstopping sartorial moments from the globe's most iconic celebrities.

With London Fashion Week held on the same weekend this year, the sartorial display in the English capital was truly unmatched.

Each year the event brings unforgettable fashion moments. Last year, Princess Kate (who isn't attending this year, but Prince William is ) delighted royalists and sartorialists alike by re-wearing an ethereal white Alexander McQueen gown that she’d moderated, and paired it with contrasting, dramatic black opera gloves - an accessory which then became a cool-girl must-have for the rest of 2023.

For 2024, Bulgari posed as the watch and jewellery sponsor, meaning that high-octane glamour was an absolute guarantee.

Hello! Fashion shares the best fashion moments from the BAFTAs 2024 red carpet:

Phoebe Dynevor © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Phoebe oozed opulence in a slinky fitted shite gown with a plunging neckline.



Sophie Ellis-Bextor © Dave Benett Sophie nailed dramatic glamour in a sheer black dress with a leaf motif, complete with a statement textured hem.

Emma Stone © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Emma looked radiant in a peachy-toned dress with a statement ruffle sleeve.

Lily Collins © Joe Maher/BAFTA Lily oozed vampy glamour in a fitted black gown with ruffled sleeves from Tamara Ralph.

Ayo Edebiri © Mike Marsland Ayo nailed Old Hollywood glamour in a peach halterneck dress with a floor-length tasselled coat and neutral opera gloves.



India Amarteifio © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA India Amarteifio wore a bold red dress featuring a cowl neckline, sheer skirt and textured metallic detailing at the waist.



Charithra Chandran © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA The Bridgerton star wore a glitzy ombre dress with a statement asymmetrical neckline.

Meg Bellamy © Dave Benett The Crown star nailed sultry glamour in a one-sleeved black gown with a statement shoulder piece and thigh-high split.

Sheila Atim © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Sheila dazzled in a sequin gown with a cinched waist and flattering high neck.

Mia McKenna-Bruce © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Mia McKenna-Bruce nailed the rose trend in a black strapless glitzy gown with silver statement roses across the chest.



Andreea Cristea © Joe Maher/BAFTA Andreea oozed glamour in a black sequinned cut-out dress with a matching cape over the top, adorned with bugs.

Daisy Edgar Jones © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Daisy stunned in a daring burgundy dress with a plunge neckline and a leg split with sequin detailing.

Vogue Williams © Kate Green/BAFTA Vogue stunned in a metallic glittery dress with pink feather cuffs.