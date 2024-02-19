The 15 best after party looks from the BAFTAs 2024

On the beauty front, Naomi Campbell debuted a brand new Cleopatra-meets-Edna Mode power bob that we can't get enough of, Phoebe Dynevor's glassy skin gave Hailey Bieber a run for her glazed donut money, and Sheila Atim opted for a striking ombré-effect red lip that we're utterly obsessed with.
After a night of glitz and glamour at the Royal Festival Hall, the A-listers hit up Chiltern Firehouse and Annabel's - arguably London's two most prolific clubs - to dance the night away.
In true fashionista style, the majority of celebrities changed from their dramatic yet sophisticated red carpet gowns to more slinky and playful outfits to party until they drop.
Hello! Fashion shares the best BAFTA 2024 after-party outfits:
Dua Lipa
Dua gave the underwear as outerwear trend a frivolous makeover in a sheer lace Valentino gown with a dramatic textured hem.
Florence Pugh
Flo Pugh stepped out at Chiltern Firehouse in a plunge-neck satin dress with a matching textured stole.
Alexa Chung
Alexa stunned in a gold chainmail dress from Bode's FW23 collection.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya looked opulent in a cream and gold two-piece from Fendi.
Lily James
Lily looked effortlessly glamorous in a midi dress with a flattering corset-style waist, paired with metallic heels.
Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe wore a strapless maxi dress with a leather corset body, falling into a pleated, flowy skirt.
Charithra Chandran
The Bridgerton star stunned in a gold Miu Miu jacket and mini skirt set.
Cara Delevingne
Cara championed British fashion in a bejewelled plunge-neck midi dress from Stella McCartney SS24.
Sheila Atim
Sheila oozed girly glamour in a resplendent slinky Versace dress.
Rosamund Pike
The Saltburn star wore a show stopping sheer two-piece from Jean Paul Gaultier's SS24 Couture collection.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia looked the ultimate It-girl in a striking gold mini dress from Celine SS24.
Poppy Delevingne
Poppy wore a ruffled skirt and bralette set from David Koma.
Emily Blunt
Emily gave 'black tie' dressing the coolest makeover in a skirt, jacket and bralette set from Moschino.
Ella Eyre
Putting the 'el' in elegance, Ella stunned in a cut-out black midi dress paired with black boots.
Wallis Day
Wallis nailed the after party glamour in a sequinned mini dress adorned with a rose print.