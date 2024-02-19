The 15 best after party looks from the BAFTAs 2024

As always, the BAFTAs awards ceremony was a feast for the eyes of fashion fanatics.

From Florence Pugh in Harris Reed to Dua Lipa in Valentino and Margot Robbie in Armani Privé, the stars shone particularly bright on the 2024 red carpet (plus, with Bulgari as this year's watch and jewellery sponsor, a glitzy display was inevitable).

On the beauty front, Naomi Campbell debuted a brand new Cleopatra-meets-Edna Mode power bob that we can't get enough of, Phoebe Dynevor's glassy skin gave Hailey Bieber a run for her glazed donut money, and Sheila Atim opted for a striking ombré-effect red lip that we're utterly obsessed with.

After a night of glitz and glamour at the Royal Festival Hall, the A-listers hit up Chiltern Firehouse and Annabel's - arguably London's two most prolific clubs - to dance the night away.

In true fashionista style, the majority of celebrities changed from their dramatic yet sophisticated red carpet gowns to more slinky and playful outfits to party until they drop.

Hello! Fashion shares the best BAFTA 2024 after-party outfits:

Dua Lipa © Dave Benett Dua gave the underwear as outerwear trend a frivolous makeover in a sheer lace Valentino gown with a dramatic textured hem.

Florence Pugh © Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M Flo Pugh stepped out at Chiltern Firehouse in a plunge-neck satin dress with a matching textured stole.

Alexa Chung © Dave Benett Alexa stunned in a gold chainmail dress from Bode's FW23 collection.

Anya Taylor-Joy © Dave Benett Anya looked opulent in a cream and gold two-piece from Fendi.

Lily James © Dave Benett Lily looked effortlessly glamorous in a midi dress with a flattering corset-style waist, paired with metallic heels.

Phoebe Dynevor © Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M Phoebe wore a strapless maxi dress with a leather corset body, falling into a pleated, flowy skirt.

Charithra Chandran © Dave Benett The Bridgerton star stunned in a gold Miu Miu jacket and mini skirt set.

Cara Delevingne © Dave Benett Cara championed British fashion in a bejewelled plunge-neck midi dress from Stella McCartney SS24.

Sheila Atim © Dave Benett Sheila oozed girly glamour in a resplendent slinky Versace dress.

Rosamund Pike © Dave Benett The Saltburn star wore a show stopping sheer two-piece from Jean Paul Gaultier's SS24 Couture collection.

Kaia Gerber © Dave Benett Kaia looked the ultimate It-girl in a striking gold mini dress from Celine SS24.

Poppy Delevingne © Dave Benett Poppy wore a ruffled skirt and bralette set from David Koma.

Emily Blunt © Dave Benett Emily gave 'black tie' dressing the coolest makeover in a skirt, jacket and bralette set from Moschino.

Ella Eyre © Dave Benett Putting the 'el' in elegance, Ella stunned in a cut-out black midi dress paired with black boots.