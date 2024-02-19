Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa, Lily James, Anya Taylor-Joy: The 15 best BAFTAs 2024 after party looks
The 15 best after party looks from the BAFTAs 2024

From Lily James to Dua Lipa, see all the glamorous outfit changes of the evening 

BAFTAs best after party looks
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
As always, the BAFTAs awards ceremony was a feast for the eyes of fashion fanatics.

From Florence Pugh in Harris Reed to Dua Lipa in Valentino and Margot Robbie in Armani Privé, the stars shone particularly bright on the 2024 red carpet (plus, with Bulgari as this year's watch and jewellery sponsor, a glitzy display was inevitable).

On the beauty front, Naomi Campbell debuted a brand new Cleopatra-meets-Edna Mode power bob that we can't get enough of, Phoebe Dynevor's glassy skin gave Hailey Bieber a run for her glazed donut money, and Sheila Atim opted for a striking ombré-effect red lip that we're utterly obsessed with.

After a night of glitz and glamour at the Royal Festival Hall, the A-listers hit up Chiltern Firehouse and Annabel's - arguably London's two most prolific clubs - to dance the night away.

In true fashionista style, the majority of celebrities changed from their dramatic yet sophisticated red carpet gowns to more slinky and playful outfits to party until they drop.

Hello! Fashion shares the best BAFTA 2024 after-party outfits:

Dua Lipa

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Dua Lipa attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Dua gave the underwear as outerwear trend a frivolous makeover in a sheer lace Valentino gown with a dramatic textured hem.

Florence Pugh

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Florence Pugh seen attending the BAFTAs: Netflix afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)© Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M

Flo Pugh stepped out at Chiltern Firehouse in a plunge-neck satin dress with a matching textured stole.

Alexa Chung

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Alexa Chung attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Alexa stunned in a gold chainmail dress from Bode's FW23 collection.

Anya Taylor-Joy

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Anya looked opulent in a cream and gold two-piece from Fendi.

Lily James

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Samantha Morton and Lily James attend the Netflix 2024 BAFTA Awards after-party at Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)© Dave Benett

Lily looked effortlessly glamorous in a midi dress with a flattering corset-style waist, paired with metallic heels.

Phoebe Dynevor

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Phoebe Dynevor seen attending the BAFTAs: Netflix afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)© Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M

Phoebe wore a strapless maxi dress with a leather corset body, falling into a pleated, flowy skirt.

Charithra Chandran

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Charithra Chandran attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

The Bridgerton star stunned in a gold Miu Miu jacket and mini skirt set.

Cara Delevingne

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Cara Delevingne attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Cara championed British fashion in a bejewelled plunge-neck midi dress from Stella McCartney SS24.

Sheila Atim

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Sheila Atim attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Sheila oozed girly glamour in a resplendent slinky Versace dress.

Rosamund Pike

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Rosamund Pike attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

The Saltburn star wore a show stopping sheer two-piece from Jean Paul Gaultier's SS24 Couture collection.

Kaia Gerber

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Kaia Gerber attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Kaia looked the ultimate It-girl in a striking gold mini dress from Celine SS24.

Poppy Delevingne

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Poppy Delevingne attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Poppy wore a ruffled skirt and bralette set from David Koma.

Emily Blunt

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Emily Blunt attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Emily gave 'black tie' dressing the coolest makeover in a skirt, jacket and bralette set from Moschino.

Ella Eyre

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ella Eyre attends the Netflix 2024 BAFTA Awards after-party at Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)© Dave Benett

Putting the 'el' in elegance, Ella stunned in a cut-out black midi dress paired with black boots.

Wallis Day

Wallis Day© Dave Benett

Wallis nailed the after party glamour in a sequinned mini dress adorned with a rose print.

