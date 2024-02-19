Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best jewellery moments at the BAFTAs 2024
The best jewellery moments at the BAFTAs 2024

Calling all magpies, these are the most striking pieces from this year's red carpet…

Taylor Russell wearing a high-neck gown and drop-down earrings
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
The red carpet positively glittered at London's Royal Festival Hall last night for the 2024 BAFTAs

The brightest luminaries in television and cinema gathered to celebrate the past year, and honour those at the very top of their game. 

Coinciding with London Fashion Week AW24, naturally, the night was a highly glamorous affair. With Bulgari as the event's official watches and jewellery sponsor, showstopping gowns were complemented with a stunning selection of bijoux and we've rounded up our favourite looks from this year's ceremony.

 Hello! Fashion shares the best jewellery moments at the BAFTAs 2024:

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig wearing a serpent necklace © Getty

Barbie director Greta Gerwig styled her plunging Erdem dress alongside Bulgari's Serpenti necklace, paying tribute to the label's signature emblem, created from diamonds and emeralds.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan in a gemstone choker © Getty

Carey Mulligan looked elegant in a strapless Dior number, teamed alongside a collared necklace by Bulgari.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in a two-strand pearl piece of jewellery © Getty

Tár actress Cate Blanchett wore an exquisite stone-encrusted choker which extended out into two strings of Tahitian pearls by Louis Vuitton.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson wearing diamond and emerald jewellery © Getty

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson wore a striking array of diamond and emerald pieces, drop-down earrings, a bracelet and a ring, all by Bulgari.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt in a gemstone necklace © Getty

Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt wore a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. necklace, created from 18k yellow gold and platinum, diamonds and coloured gemstones of over 37 carats. She paired the piece alongside earrings from the 2023 Tiffany Blue Book Collection.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa wearing a gemstone bracelet and earrings © Getty

International hitmaker Dua Lipa also opted for two pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s 2023 Tiffany Blue Book Collection. The singer wore platinum and 18k yellow gold earrings with orange sapphires and a matching bracelet encrusted with padparadscha sapphires, rubellites and diamonds.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell wearing a high-neck gown and drop-down earrings © Getty

Bones and All actress Taylor Russell wore drop-down platinum and diamond earrings from the Tiffany & Co. archive.

