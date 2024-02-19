The red carpet positively glittered at London's Royal Festival Hall last night for the 2024 BAFTAs.

The brightest luminaries in television and cinema gathered to celebrate the past year, and honour those at the very top of their game.

Coinciding with London Fashion Week AW24, naturally, the night was a highly glamorous affair. With Bulgari as the event's official watches and jewellery sponsor, showstopping gowns were complemented with a stunning selection of bijoux and we've rounded up our favourite looks from this year's ceremony.

Hello! Fashion shares the best jewellery moments at the BAFTAs 2024:

Greta Gerwig © Getty Barbie director Greta Gerwig styled her plunging Erdem dress alongside Bulgari's Serpenti necklace, paying tribute to the label's signature emblem, created from diamonds and emeralds.

Carey Mulligan © Getty Carey Mulligan looked elegant in a strapless Dior number, teamed alongside a collared necklace by Bulgari.

Cate Blanchett © Getty Tár actress Cate Blanchett wore an exquisite stone-encrusted choker which extended out into two strings of Tahitian pearls by Louis Vuitton.

Gillian Anderson © Getty Sex Education star Gillian Anderson wore a striking array of diamond and emerald pieces, drop-down earrings, a bracelet and a ring, all by Bulgari.

Emily Blunt © Getty Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt wore a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. necklace, created from 18k yellow gold and platinum, diamonds and coloured gemstones of over 37 carats. She paired the piece alongside earrings from the 2023 Tiffany Blue Book Collection.

Dua Lipa © Getty International hitmaker Dua Lipa also opted for two pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s 2023 Tiffany Blue Book Collection. The singer wore platinum and 18k yellow gold earrings with orange sapphires and a matching bracelet encrusted with padparadscha sapphires, rubellites and diamonds.