The best dressed celebrity guests at the BAFTA nominee party
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images for BAFTA

Anna Kendrick, Mikey Madison, Marisa Abela: The best dressed celebrity guests at the BAFTA nominee party 2025

The A-list put on a fashion masterclass on the red carpet... 

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
On Friday 15 February, film's brightest stars came together for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees' Party supported by Bvlgari.

This exclusive event brought together actors and industry professionals to celebrate their cinematic achievements before the award ceremony, which will be held on Sunday 16 February.

This year's BAFTA Film Awards have garnered significant attention, with Conclave leading the nominations with 12 nods, followed by Emilia Pérez with 11, and The Brutalist with nine. Notable nominees include Hugh Grant for Heretic, Saoirse Ronan for The Outrun, and Jamie Lee Curtis for The Last Showgirl.

It was a glamorous evening featuring stylish red carpet arrivals, live entertainment, and gourmet dining. The event is anticipated to attract a host of celebrities, filmmakers, and industry insiders, all eager to celebrate the year's cinematic accomplishments.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed celebrity guests at the BAFTA nominee party, straight from the red carpet...

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Anna Kendrick attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees' Party supported by Bvlgari at the National Gallery on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Getty Images for BAFTA

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick dazzled with a red silk mini dress with a v-neck cut out. She paired the romantic look with a matching curved bag and black stilettos - the perfect late Valentines day look.  

Mikey Madison © Getty Images for BAFTA

Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison proved that simplicity can sometimes be the key. The Anora actress opted for a black floral dress, matching court heels and a nude makeup palette for the evening festivities.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Marisa Abela attends the Nominees' Party for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025, supported by Bvlgari at the National Gallery on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Getty Images for BAFTA

Marisa Abela

Back to Black's Marisa Abela wore an elegant two-piece for the evening's festivities. The quilted jet black jacket and midi skirt combo oozed sophistication. She paired the chic look with a slicked back bun an light makeup. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Mabel attends the Nominees' Party for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025, supported by Bvlgari at the National Gallery on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Mabel

British singer Mabel brought a romantic vibe to the red carpet, wearing an off the shoulder floaty, polka dot chiffon dress. She paired the classic look with chunky diamanté jewellery and a beehive bun. 

