Anna Kendrick, Mikey Madison, Marisa Abela: The best dressed celebrity guests at the BAFTA nominee party 2025

On Friday 15 February, film's brightest stars came together for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees' Party supported by Bvlgari.

This exclusive event brought together actors and industry professionals to celebrate their cinematic achievements before the award ceremony, which will be held on Sunday 16 February.

This year's BAFTA Film Awards have garnered significant attention, with Conclave leading the nominations with 12 nods, followed by Emilia Pérez with 11, and The Brutalist with nine. Notable nominees include Hugh Grant for Heretic, Saoirse Ronan for The Outrun, and Jamie Lee Curtis for The Last Showgirl.

It was a glamorous evening featuring stylish red carpet arrivals, live entertainment, and gourmet dining. The event is anticipated to attract a host of celebrities, filmmakers, and industry insiders, all eager to celebrate the year's cinematic accomplishments.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed celebrity guests at the BAFTA nominee party, straight from the red carpet...

© Getty Images for BAFTA Anna Kendrick Anna Kendrick dazzled with a red silk mini dress with a v-neck cut out. She paired the romantic look with a matching curved bag and black stilettos - the perfect late Valentines day look.



© Getty Images for BAFTA Mikey Madison Mikey Madison proved that simplicity can sometimes be the key. The Anora actress opted for a black floral dress, matching court heels and a nude makeup palette for the evening festivities.



© Getty Images for BAFTA Marisa Abela Back to Black's Marisa Abela wore an elegant two-piece for the evening's festivities. The quilted jet black jacket and midi skirt combo oozed sophistication. She paired the chic look with a slicked back bun an light makeup.