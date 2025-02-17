Sydney Sweeney oozes cool-girl bride energy in bejewelled strapless gown

Ah Sydney, is there anything in this world you can’t pull off?

Fashion lovers will know the answer to that question is of course, no.

Spotted on the red carpet of the Armani beauty 'In the Spotlight' party during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival on Saturday night, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney opted for a sleek chic strapless white column gown that would be perfect for cool-girl brides-to-be.

© Getty Images for Armani beauty The white column gown fitted the actress like a glove

The all-white glam moment fitted the 27-year-old like a glove and featured a subtle touch of diamante accents in a string-like fashion across her bust and down each side, a floor-length hem and an invisible zipper up the back.

To complete the nuptial-approved look, Sydney added a pair of white pointed-toe pumps and two statement diamond cocktail rings from Messika’s High Jewellery, North Wind and Exotic Charm collections.

© Getty Images for Armani beauty Her dreamy glam look was likely concocted using Armani Beauty products

Never one to skimp on the finishing touches, Sydney wore her long blonde locks out in a loosely waved middle part, perfectly cascading over her shoulders and framing her impeccable face card.

For makeup, she decided on a simple glowing look, complete with a shimmery gold-toned eye look and a lick of nude-toned lipgloss.

The Washington-born star has been intertwined with the famed beauty brand since 2023 when she was named the Global Beauty and Fragrance Ambassador. A few weeks ago, she debuted the brand’s new Vertigo Lift Mascara, in a dreamy black and white campaign.

Fans of the Hollywood Heavyweight will know that her recent opulent event ensemble comes as a slight surprise, considering how many all-black femme fatale looks she's been donning while out and about over the past few weeks.

© GC Images The actress was seen rocking head-to-toe leather in NYC

Before jet-setting off to Berlin, Sydney was seen on multiple occasions out and about after dark in NYC with friends. For one snowy date night, she decided on a dreamy leather jacket and matching mini skirt combo which she paired with a set of sheer tights and mid-calf length boots.

As much as we love Sydney’s off-duty outfits, our fashion hearts can’t help but beat a little louder when she sports a glamorous red carpet look.