Emma Stone’s ‘popcorn dress’ just broke the internet - and fans are divided

Leave it to the ever-effervescent Emma Stone to bring a touch of comedy gold to a high-profile Hollywood event.

On Sunday, the Academy Award-winning actress graced the red carpet to honour Saturday Night Live, a globally loved pillar of American television that commemorated its incredible 50-year run with Saturday Night Live 50.

For the A-lister saturated bash, Emma looked to Louis Vuitton when sourcing her elegant outfit alongside her stylist Petra Flannery. She stepped out in a crimson-hued gown featuring halterneck detailing, a longline silhouette, a low scooping back and practical pockets - which Emma so innovatively filled to the brim with popcorn.

© WireImage Emma Stone attends the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Center

Gliding across the red carpet with petite kernels of popcorn springing out from her pockets as if to announce her presence, the actress beamed for the onlooking wave of cameras, clasping an additional striped tub of the iconic cinema snack in her hands.

She wore her polished pixie cut swept to the side in a thoroughly flapper girl-inspired fashion and showcased a radiant beauty blend complete with a bright berry red lip, a porcelain complexion and a light dusting of peachy blush.

© Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images The actress filled her pockets with popcorn

Naturally, the extravagance of her look drew attention from fashion enthusiasts online. “If you don’t like this…you hate fun,” one wrote, while another added: “I like it but I’m stressed out about the oils from the popcorn staining the dress.” A third penned: “This is insanity I love it.”

Emma joined a slew of fellow Hollywood insiders at the gala, which honoured the celebrity-adored comedy series. Also in attendance were the likes of Kim Kardashian who wore Balenciaga and Anya Taylor-Joy who oozed archival excellence in Mugler.

Since premiering on October 11, 1975, the legendary live sketch show has served as a springboard for Hollywood’s brightest talents, propelling cast members to Emmy-winning success like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and late-night stardom like Jimmy Fallon.