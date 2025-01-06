Emma Stone reveals dramatic hair transformation at the Golden Globes

Emma Stone turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, unveiling a striking new look that had fans doing a double take.

The 36-year-old Oscar-winning actress, known for her signature flowing red locks, stepped onto the red carpet with a daring cropped hairstyle reminiscent of Mia Farrow’s iconic pixie cut in Rosemary’s Baby.

The bold transformation was paired with an effortlessly elegant strapless scarlet gown adorned with a satin bow, her fresh-faced makeup perfectly complementing the dramatic new style.

While Emma wasn’t up for an award this time, her presence was as captivating as ever, proving once again why she remains one of Hollywood’s most intriguing stars.

Just last year, she took home a Golden Globe for her unforgettable performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, a role that also earned her an Academy Award and a BAFTA for Best Actress.

Despite swirling rumors that her new look might be the work of an expertly styled wig—speculation that began after a clip surfaced from the New York Film Festival showing Emma appearing to straighten her hair—her appearance at the Globes suggests she’s fully embraced the chic, ultra-short cut. It’s a daring departure from the styles she’s sported in the past, but if anyone can pull off such a dramatic transformation with effortless grace, it’s Emma.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see her back on screen, as she is set to star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, which began production in the UK in 2024. The film marks yet another collaboration between Emma and the visionary Greek director, following Kinds of Kindness and Poor Things, a partnership that has continuously pushed her creative boundaries and solidified her reputation as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation.

Away from the red carpet and film sets, Emma has embraced her role as a mother since welcoming her daughter, Louise Jean, in 2021 with husband Dave McCary.

The couple, who tied the knot the same year, have kept their family life largely private, but Emma has spoken in the past about the joys and challenges of motherhood, as well as her personal journey with anxiety.

She has never shied away from discussing her struggles with mental health, crediting acting as a transformative force in her life. “I started in therapy, I think around age eight, because it was getting really hard for me to leave the house to go to school,” she revealed in an interview with NPR. “I sort of lived in fear of these panic attacks.”

Everything changed when she discovered acting at the age of 11. “I’ve told a lot of younger people who struggle with anxiety that, in many ways, I see it as kind of a superpower,” she said. "Just because we might have a funny thing going on in our amygdala, and our fight-or-flight response is maybe a little bit out of whack in comparison to many people’s brain chemistry, it doesn’t make it wrong. It doesn’t make it bad.”

Her openness about anxiety has resonated with fans around the world, making her one of Hollywood’s most relatable and beloved stars. She has also shared how she discovered she had asthma in an unexpected way—while filming a particularly energetic scene in Easy A. “I had a little asthma attack, without any prior knowledge that I had asthma, during the scene where we had to jump up and down for hours and hours screaming and yelling on the bed,” she once told MTV.