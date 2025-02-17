Best dressed at SNL50 The Anniversary Special: Kim Kardashian, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a cornerstone of American television, marking an extraordinary 50 years on air with Saturday Night Live 50, which aired on Sunday, February 16.

Since its debut on October 11, 1975, the live sketch show has been a launchpad for Hollywood’s biggest names, turning cast members into Emmy winners (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and late-night royalty (Jimmy Fallon).

To honour the beloved show, a blanket of stars descended upon New York’s Rockefeller Center en masse, naturally sporting their finest attire for the highly-anticipated affair.

From Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga to Anya Taylor-Joy in Mugler and Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton (a look that has successfully divided the internet), discover the best dressed celebrities at the joyous night of celebrations.

Best dressed at SNL50 The Anniversary Special:

© FilmMagic Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian was a sight in silver as she stepped out in a chainmail Balenciaga gown styled by Dani Levi.

© FilmMagic Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter dazzled in a crystal-clad gown complete with an asymmetrical neckline, a floor-skimming silhouette and a metallic colourway.

© WireImage Emma Stone Emma Stone turned heads in a striking lipstick-red Louis Vuitton gown, adding a playful touch by filling its pockets with popcorn.

© FilmMagic Miley Cryus Miley Cyrus looked beautiful in black as she graced the scene in a tuxedo-style gown with asymmetrical lapel detailing and a wrap midi skirt finish.



© FilmMagic Anya Taylor-Joy One of her best outfits to date, Anya Taylor-Joy sported a slice of history. The actress dived into the Mugler archives, selecting a mesmerising marigold look from the AW95 RTW runway collection.

© WireImage Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson looked perfect in Prada at the star-dotted event. The actress' number featured a black hue embellished with daintily sparkling crystals.



© FilmMagic Jenna Ortega Jenna Ortega charmed in chocolate at the high-octane affair. The star wore a gown hailing from Monse's AW25 RTW collection, complete with a dramatic cowl neckline and swathes of sumptuous silk. The piece was plucked from the runway by stylist Enrique Melendez.

© WireImage Blake Lively Blake Lively was another familiar face who opted for shimmering metallics. The star wore a longline silver gown from Tamara Ralph's AW24 couture collection, dotted with floral embellished with corseted detailing.





© FilmMagic Ayo Edebiri Styled by Danielle Goldberg, Ayo Edebiri glimmered under the spotlights while wearing a scoop-necked gown in black from Colleen Allen's AW25 RTW collection.

© WireImage Lady Gaga Lady Gaga was joined by her partner Michael Polansky on the red carpet, a moment which saw the singer turn out a dark-glam aesthetic. She wore a one-shouldered silk gown in deep mauve, elevated by a pair of gothic leather gloves.



© WireImage Dakota Johnson Gucci girl Dakota Johnson joined her fellow thespians in their love for one-shouldered silhouettes. The actress wore a classic black gown with a high split - adding a touch of romance to her timeless attire.

© WireImage Kristen Wiig Kristen Wiig opted for a divinely whimsygoth look courtesy of Simone Rocha. The garment featured sheer panels, lace trims and a negligée silhouette, which was styled over some black underwear.

