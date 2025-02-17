BAFTAs 2025: the 11 most glamorous after party outfits

As always, the BAFTA Awards brought us a slew of jaw-dropping red carpet looks in both the fashion and beauty departments.

From Selena Gomez's stunning custom Schiaparelli look to Camilla Cabello in Sabina Bilenko and Kylie Jenner stepping out to support her partner Timothée Chalamet in a one-of-a-kind John Galliano dress from 1995, it was a glorious night for sartorial lovers.

But, the stylish serves didn't stop there. In true A-list style, plenty of those who attended the main event at the Royal Festival Hall, opted for a quick outfit change to attend the official after parties.

Held in London's most exclusive clubs including Tramp and The Twenty Two, the celebrities put their party frocks on to dance the night away.

See below the best outfit changes and It-girl ensembles from the BAFTA 2025 after parties...

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Alexa Chung It-Brit Alexa Chung attended the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party at Tramp wearing a dreamy baby blue, lace fringed short and cami combo from Chloé.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Cynthia Erivo Wicked star Cynthia Erivo opted for statement peplum power in a classic little black dress paired with a statement silver necklace.

© WireImage Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Model and fashion muse Rosie turned heads by reviving fashion's favourite 'no trousers' trend in a black bodysuit with a fluffy bardot accent.

© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I Demi Moore Hollywood legend Demi Moore stunned in a sleeveless LBD, paired with the Metamorphosis by De Beers ‘Spring’ Earrings in 18K White Gold, set with diamonds, and the Talisman Cocktail Ring in 18K White Gold, set with diamonds, also from the jewellery house.

© Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Im Zoe Saldaña Zoe, who took home the award for Supporting Actress, opted for a sultry navy lace-trimmed mini dress and a black tuxedo blazer, paired with Essence of Nature by De Beers' ‘Embrace’ Necklace in 18K White Gold, Classic Diamond Studs, also from De Beers.



© WireImage Poppy Delevingne Pregnant Poppy stunned in an etheral sheer pink maxi dress with a statement train.

© Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Im Colman Domingo Quite possibly the coolest man on the planet right now. Colman swapped his red carpet attire for a velvet blazer with an asymmetrical neckline, paired with trousers and a round black hat. Obsessed.

© WireImage Vanessa Kirby It appears little black dresses was the unofficial dress code for the 2025 after parties. The Crown's Vanessa Kirby also oozed It-girl chic in a daring LBD.

© Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Im Lucien Laviscount The Emily In Paris actor oozed cool in a classic black suit layered with a matching shirt.

© GC Images Bel Powley A contender for our favourite party look of the evening, Bel Powley schooled us in colour clashing with a satin red mini dress paired with powder pink tights and matching satin pumps.