BAFTAs 2025: the 11 most glamorous after party outfits

But, the stylish serves didn't stop there. In true A-list style, plenty of those who attended the main event at the Royal Festival Hall, opted for a quick outfit change to attend the official after parties.
Held in London's most exclusive clubs including Tramp and The Twenty Two, the celebrities put their party frocks on to dance the night away.
See below the best outfit changes and It-girl ensembles from the BAFTA 2025 after parties...
Alexa Chung
It-Brit Alexa Chung attended the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party at Tramp wearing a dreamy baby blue, lace fringed short and cami combo from Chloé.
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked star Cynthia Erivo opted for statement peplum power in a classic little black dress paired with a statement silver necklace.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Model and fashion muse Rosie turned heads by reviving fashion's favourite 'no trousers' trend in a black bodysuit with a fluffy bardot accent.
Demi Moore
Hollywood legend Demi Moore stunned in a sleeveless LBD, paired with the Metamorphosis by De Beers ‘Spring’ Earrings in 18K White Gold, set with diamonds, and the Talisman Cocktail Ring in 18K White Gold, set with diamonds, also from the jewellery house.
Zoe Saldaña
Zoe, who took home the award for Supporting Actress, opted for a sultry navy lace-trimmed mini dress and a black tuxedo blazer, paired with Essence of Nature by De Beers' ‘Embrace’ Necklace in 18K White Gold, Classic Diamond Studs, also from De Beers.
Poppy Delevingne
Pregnant Poppy stunned in an etheral sheer pink maxi dress with a statement train.
Colman Domingo
Quite possibly the coolest man on the planet right now. Colman swapped his red carpet attire for a velvet blazer with an asymmetrical neckline, paired with trousers and a round black hat. Obsessed.
Vanessa Kirby
It appears little black dresses was the unofficial dress code for the 2025 after parties. The Crown's Vanessa Kirby also oozed It-girl chic in a daring LBD.
Lucien Laviscount
The Emily In Paris actor oozed cool in a classic black suit layered with a matching shirt.
Bel Powley
A contender for our favourite party look of the evening, Bel Powley schooled us in colour clashing with a satin red mini dress paired with powder pink tights and matching satin pumps.
Wretch 32
British music legend Wretch 32 wore a soft mint green double-breasted blazer and trousers, paired with a casual white underlayer.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more