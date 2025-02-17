Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Baftas 2025: the 11 Best after party outfits from Demi Moore to Lucien Laviscount
Digital Cover fashion-trends

BAFTAs 2025: the 11 most glamorous after party outfits

From Zoe Saldana to Cynthia Erivo, see all the best outfit changes, party attire and VIP faces invited to celebrate all things film and television

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
As always, the BAFTA Awards brought us a slew of jaw-dropping red carpet looks in both the fashion and beauty departments.

From Selena Gomez's stunning custom Schiaparelli look to Camilla Cabello in Sabina Bilenko and Kylie Jenner stepping out to support her partner Timothée Chalamet in a one-of-a-kind John Galliano dress from 1995, it was a glorious night for sartorial lovers.

But, the stylish serves didn't stop there. In true A-list style, plenty of those who attended the main event at the Royal Festival Hall, opted for a quick outfit change to attend the official after parties. 

Held in London's most exclusive clubs including Tramp and The Twenty Two, the celebrities put their party frocks on to dance the night away. 

See below the best outfit changes and It-girl ensembles from the BAFTA 2025 after parties...

Alexa Chung attends the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party at Tramp on February 16, 2025 in London, England.© Mike Marsland/WireImage

Alexa Chung

It-Brit Alexa Chung attended the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party at Tramp wearing a dreamy baby blue, lace fringed short and cami combo from Chloé.

Cynthia Erivo attends the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party st Tramp on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo opted for statement peplum power in a classic little black dress paired with a statement silver necklace.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley attends the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party at Tramp on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Model and fashion muse Rosie turned heads by reviving fashion's favourite 'no trousers' trend in a black bodysuit with a fluffy bardot accent.

Demi Moore attends the Netflix BAFTA After Party at The Twenty Two on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

Demi Moore

Hollywood legend Demi Moore stunned in a sleeveless LBD, paired with the Metamorphosis by De Beers ‘Spring’ Earrings in 18K White Gold, set with diamonds, and the Talisman Cocktail Ring in 18K White Gold, set with diamonds, also from the jewellery house.

Zoe Saldana attends the Netflix BAFTA After Party at The Twenty Two on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)© Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe, who took home the award for Supporting Actress, opted for a sultry navy lace-trimmed mini dress and a black tuxedo blazer, paired with Essence of Nature by De Beers' ‘Embrace’ Necklace in 18K White Gold, Classic Diamond Studs, also from De Beers.


Poppy Delevingne attends the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party at Tramp on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© WireImage

Poppy Delevingne

Pregnant Poppy stunned in an etheral sheer pink maxi dress with a statement train.

Colman Domingo attends the Netflix BAFTA After Party at The Twenty Two on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)© Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Colman Domingo

Quite possibly the coolest man on the planet right now. Colman swapped his red carpet attire for a velvet blazer with an asymmetrical neckline, paired with trousers and a round black hat. Obsessed.

Vanessa Kirby attends the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party at Tramp on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© WireImage

Vanessa Kirby

It appears little black dresses was the unofficial dress code for the 2025 after parties. The Crown's Vanessa Kirby also oozed It-girl chic in a daring LBD.

Lucien Laviscount attends the Netflix BAFTA After Party at The Twenty Two on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix© Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Lucien Laviscount

The Emily In Paris actor oozed cool in a classic black suit layered with a matching shirt.

Bel Powley and Douglas Booth are seen attending the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party at Tramp on February 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images

Bel Powley

A contender for our favourite party look of the evening, Bel Powley schooled us in colour clashing with a satin red mini dress paired with powder pink tights and matching satin pumps.

Wretch 32 attends the Netflix BAFTA After Party at The Twenty Two on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)© Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Wretch 32

British music legend Wretch 32 wore a soft mint green double-breasted blazer and trousers, paired with a casual white underlayer.

