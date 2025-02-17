Rosie Huntington-Whiteley nails the 'no trousers' trend in leather bodysuit and heels

Unsure what to wear on your next big night out? Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has got you covered.

On Sunday, the beloved British model attended the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party at Tramp, before dashing off to the Netflix After Party at The Twenty Two which ended in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 37-year-old graced the scene on both occasions in a leather bodysuit complete with a fanciful feathered trim and sheer black tights. She paired the buttery smooth one piece which further showcased figure-kissing darting down the sides, with point-toe heels and a decadent frosting of diamond jewels.

© WireImage The 37-year-old championed the popular 'no trousers' trend

A diamond-encrusted necklace with a shimmering pendant perched around her neck, while a glowing beauty blend complete with a honied complexion and a slicked-back bun with a sleek middle parting accentuated her divinely symmetrical features.

Rosie’s latest look coolly leaned into the It-girl-approved ‘no trouser’ trend, a fashionable fad championed by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Bella Hadid and Emma Corrin.

© GC Images The star was later seen attending BAFTAs Netflix afterparty at Twenty Two

The trend first made waves mid-last year and has yet to slow down since. Miu Miu made the first move, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk ‘panties’ down the catwalk during its autumn-winter 2023 show.

Jean Paul Gaultier, Giambattista Vali, Viktor & Rolf and Valentino followed suit, incorporating trouserless looks into their haute couture runway collections.

© WireImage Emma Corrin is one of many who also loves the innovative trend

It seems that Rosie’s penchant for high fashion movements is everlasting. After all, the model is forever linked to the catwalk.

For example, the M&S muse graced the catwalk during the Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Haute Couture 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The 37-year-old took centre stage in a beautifully operatic gown, featuring a sculptural corset feature crafted from wispy, see-through layers of black tulle and held together by a velveteen spiderweb-like structure. Sheer excellence.