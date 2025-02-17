Simone Ashley is a total snow bunny in major fluffy hat

Snowy style isn’t just about staying warm - it’s the peak of winter fashion. Nobody understands this better than Simone Ashley, who has debuted a plethora of oversized coats, luxe knitwear, and gowns ripe for winter formals across the years.

On Monday, the Bridgerton actress, who earned her stripes in the world of cinema following various roles on hit Netflix shows, treated her loyal following to a sneak peak of a luxurious alpine getaway.

The 29-year-old cosied up in a crisp white puffer jacket with contrasting black zip detailing, which she teamed with an ivory fluffy hat that covered her silky raven hair.

© @simoneashley The Bridgerton actress perfect snow bunny style

A natural beauty palette highlighted her screen-gracing features, consisting of a flawless matte complexion and a hearty lick of dainty mascara.

The actress also dropped a playful clip of herself driving in Finland - the picture-perfect snow-capped location where she left the gloomy London drizzle behind. She wrote: “Behind the wheel, in search of the North Pole!”

In the video, the former Sex Education star braced the winter chill in a classic black turtleneck with long sleeves, swishing her locks up into a high ponytail - a style Simone rarely opts for.

She was joined for the ride by 2012 FIA F2 champion and film stuntman Luciano Bacheta, who encouraged the actress while she was behind the wheel.

From stepping on set for various photoshoots to taking time off in the Nordic regions, Last week, the It-Brit once again reinforced her unparalleled sartorial status, posing in a burgundy biker jacket, cut from supple leather featuring a classic collar and silver fastenings. She paired the outerwear piece with some low-rise, light-wash jeans and a cropped white T-shirt, conjuring up casual charm with ease.

A selection of chunky silver jewellery added a metallic accent to her street style attire, including a thick, contemporary band worn on Simone’s wedding ring finger. While we’re not sure if this is a reflection of her marital status, we know for a fact that Simone is forever wedded to excellent style.