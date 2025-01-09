Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Ashley’s fuzzy cardigan is the yeti-chic trend you need to try
simone ashley in furry coat© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

The Bridgerton actress looked dreamy in Diesel

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
The style muse that she is, it comes as little surprise that Simone Ashley has forged a series of epic relationships with top fashion houses.

Adding another string to her sartorial bow, the Bridgerton actress revealed her latest label love affair on social media earlier this week. Sharing a serene mirror selfie on Wednesday, the 29-year-old wrapped up warm in a striking look hailing for cool-girl brand Diesel.

Simone styled out the brand’s ‘M-Fauliner Cardigan,’ featuring a cropped silhouette, a striking all-over argyle print, a cream and cornflower blue colourway and gloriously fuzzy trims.

Simone ashley in fluffy cardigan© @simoneashley
Simone looked dreamy in the Diesel cardigan

The textural piece, which currently retails online for £665, was paired with a simple white cami top and jeans, allowing all eyes to fall on Simone’s choice of knitwear.

To complete her attire, the actress opted for a natural yet glamorous makeup blend, consisting of a flawless complexion, a sleek winged eyeliner flick and a thick brow. A lick of pale blue nail polish complemented the palette of her clothing, while a glittering rainbow phone case offered up a Gen-Z spin to her funky aesthetic.

simone ashley in furry coat© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
The actress loves an OTT texture

She wore her raven hair down loose in tumbling curls, adding a highly chic ‘just rolled out of bed’ touch to the It-girl outfit. Beneath her tresses perched a pair of silver hoop earrings with a contemporary squiggle silhouette.

Fuzzy textures such as mohair and Maribou feathers have held a place of prestige on the runway for many seasons. Brands such as Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Burberry and 16Arlington have toyed with the monster à la mode trend, which never fails to excite a fashion audience.

Gucci© Getty
Gucci
Marc Jacobs© Getty
Marc Jacobs
Burberry© Getty
Burberry
Shrimps© Getty
Shrimps

Simone has made a point of proving her love for the trend, stepping out at high-profile events such as 16Arlington runway shows and Tiffany and Co. parties sporting extravagant textures to catch the eye. 

In fact, the star marked the end of 2024 in a statement set complete with ostrich feather detailing. The matching white knit look showcased lavish puffy sleeve trims, chunky silver buttons and symmetrically placed buttons.

It seems that OTT texture has become Simone’s stylish signature - and we’re here for it.

