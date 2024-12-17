Simone Ashley’s crochet bikini is the winter escape we needed

Simone Ashley is single-handedly seeing us through to the Christmas break. The Bridgerton actress is currently frolicking on the sandy-swathed beaches of the Maldives - and we are living vicariously through her sun-soaked travels.

Fortunately, the actress has been generous in sharing her adventures abroad with her online followers. On Monday, Simone brightened our feeds with a mesmerising kaleidoscope of holiday snaps, spotlighting her favourite crochet bikini.

Featuring an ebony hue, white beaded detailing and a classic halterneck design, Simone’s bohemian swim set served up timeless with a twist. The actress was seen exploring her luscious tropical surroundings in the piece, one of many crochet concoctions in her summer wardrobe.

© @simoneashley The Bridgerton actress traded in her regency attire for a crocheted swim set

Simone is the proud owner of several swim-ready textiles. Last summer, she shared yet another series of oceanside photographs, sporting a fuchsia option complete with floral embellishment and a crocheted finish.

Crochet swimwear combines vintage charm and modern style, tracing its roots to the 1960s and 70s bohemian fashion movement. Handmade using yarn, the popular design offers intricate patterns but limited stretch and water resistance, making them more fashion-over-function pieces.

© @simoneashley The actress injected our gloomy social media feeds with some summer style inspo

Popularised by counterculture icons of the era, crocheted swimwear resurged in recent years as a trendy beachwear staple, blending artistry with sustainability in contemporary fashion.

Simone’s well-deserved break followers her stunning appearance at the Fashion Awards 2024 earlier this month. The 16Arlington muse debuted a striking hair transformation as she hit the red carpet in a blossom pink gown by Prada, showcasing a strapless cut and a billowing train that contrasted the mini silhouette of her dress.

A week before, she once again reached for her trusty Prada possessions, stepping out for the premiere for Sky Cinema's The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, alongside Ruth Fielding, Camilla Deakin, Lenny Rush, Eliza Riley, Mae Muller and other industry veterans.

She dazzled under the studio lights in a festive red mini number complete with thematic embellishment. Safe to say, Simone has our Christmas moodboards covered.