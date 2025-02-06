Simone Ashley oozes cool-girl chic in mini dress and knee-high boots

If there's one person we can rely on for It-girl-inspired street style inspiration, it's Simone Ashley.

When the British actress isn't dazzling with Regencycore fashion on screen in her role as Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) on the Netflix hit series Bridgerton, she's spotted out and about proving her penchant for fashion.

In her latest look, the 29-year-old appeared in New York to promote her upcoming rom-com, Picture This.

© GC Images Simone Ashley stepped out in New York to promote her film, Picture This

She oozed cool-girl chic in a brownish-red checkered mini dress featuring Y2K-approved low-slung belts, from Coperni's pre-fall/winter 2025 collection.

We expected to see a rise in double-belting after seeing designers pepper the runways with the styling trick on the AW25 runways. Brands including Michael Kors and JW Anderson sent models down the catwalk in skirts and trousers with two belts around the waist.

Simone's dress puts a fashion-forward spin on the classic checkered pattern, often worn by British royals including the Princess of Wales.

© GC Images She stunned in a checkered mini dress and knee high boots

She paired her preppy mini with a pair of pointed black knee-high boots (an It-girl wardrobe essential) by Jimmy Choo, and the chicest belted leather coat by Nour Hammour which retails at £1,430 and features a lavish, removable shearling collar.

Her entire look oozed retro cool, but with a fashion-forward spin. A checkered bag to match her dress and a pair of oval sunglasses finished off her picture-perfect attire.

© Coperni Coperni pre-Fall 2025

Picture This is set to release on Prime Video this year (yes, we're also desperate for an official release date), starring Simone, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Luke Fetherston. Imbd explains the synopsis: "When a spiritual guru predicts that single Pia Pia (Simone Ashley) will meet the love of her life, among the next five dates she goes on, her family intervene, setting her up on a series of increasingly desperate blind dates."

Once again Simone has put the perfect winter outfit on our radar.