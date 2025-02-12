Simone Ashley's supple leather jacket is the definition of cool

Oh Simone Ashley, the woman you are.

Ever-exciting and ever-elegant, the Bridgerton actress has chic dressing down to a fine art. Her latest look proved exactly that, reinforcing the It-Brit’s place of prestige in the style sphere.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old shared a glimpse into her wardrobe, which is replete with Jacquemus goodies, Burberry frocks and 16Arlington partywear.

© @simoneashley The Bridgerton actress look beautiful in burgundy

Posting a close-up photo of herself via her Instagram Stories, Simone looked radiant in a burgundy biker jacket, cut from supple leather featuring a classic collar and silver fastenings. She paired the outerwear piece with some low-rise, light-wash jeans and a cropped white T-shirt, conjuring up casual charm with ease.

Simone wore her inky-dark hair down loose in a sleek, straightened manner that softly fell past her shoulders. A natural yet glowing beauty blend by Alex Babsky accentuated her facial features, comprising a black cherry-hued lip, a flawless complexion, a thick brow and a touch of rose-tinted blush.

© GC Images The 29-year-old has mastered the art of luxe street style

A selection of chunky silver jewellery added a metallic accent to her street style attire, including a thick, contemporary band worn on Simone’s wedding ring finger.

Stars wearing rings on their wedding ring fingers is no doubt the latest trend to tease the media. The past couple of months have seen figures including Dua Lipa and Zendaya allegedly hint at their engagements without official confirmation - leaving us desperately digging for the details.

Before Simone’s recent post, Romeo Beckham was the latest to hop on the bandwagon. On Thursday, the middle son of David and Victoria shared a selfie via his social media feed, sporting a thick gold band on that finger.

Meanwhile, the former Sex Education star has been busy promoting her latest film Picture This in New York City. On Thursday, she hit the streets in a checkered mini dress featuring a series of Y2K-approved low-slung belts, hailing from Coperni's pre-fall/winter 2025 collection.