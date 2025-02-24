Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz Beckham channels Kate Middleton with divisive baker boy hat
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Nicola Peltz Beckham channels Princess Kate with divisive baker boy hat

The actress added to her Y2K arsenal with the Paris Hilton-approved piece

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Baker boy hats are very much back on the British sartorial agenda. The softly-puffed, early ‘Aughts-inspired piece tends to rear its head every couple of years - taking centre stage of the trends cycle much to the delight of East Londoners and Russell Group freshers. 

The Y2K enthusiast that she is, Nicola Peltz Beckham was quick to hop on the bandwagon. Joining fellow A-listers like Lily James and Anne Hathaway in their love for the silhouette, the actress took to social media on Sunday, debuting her new headgear for all to see.

The 29-year-old posed for a series of mirror selfies in the darkly-hued piece, which she paired with a simple black long-sleeve top and low-slung jeans featuring distressed detailing. 

nicola peltz in baker boy cap© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
The actress oozed Y2K flair in the hat

She accessorised with her beloved charm necklace with green gemstone detailing and a thoroughly Gen Z phone case, complete with a kitsch teddy bear print and heart stick pad for prime selfie snapping.

Nicola wore her inky tresses down loose beneath the baker boy cap, showcasing a glowing yet natural beauty blend for her drizzly British outing. She was joined by her husband Brooklyn, who served up all-American style in a backwards baseball cap and crisp blue shirt. 

Nicola beckham joined by her husband Brooklyn for a day out in London© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Nicola was joined by her husband Brooklyn for a day out in London

The baker boy hat, also known as a newsboy cap or flat cap, has its origins in 19th-century Europe, particularly in Britain and Ireland. Initially worn by working-class men, especially young newspaper sellers (hence the name ‘newsboy cap’), dockworkers, and bakers, it became a practical, affordable headgear.

By the early 20th century, the style gained popularity across different social classes, including the aristocracy, thanks to its association with rural leisure activities like hunting and driving.

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins in making campfire food during a visit to the Great Tower Scout camp at Newby Bridge in Cumbria on March 22, 2013. The royal braved snowy conditions to pay a visit to the scout camp.© AFP
The Princess of Wales wearing a baker boy cap in 2013

Royals such as the Princess of Wales have been partial to a tweed baker boy cap look - particularly during the Noughties when the design took off.  Likewise, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and perhaps most famously Paris Hilton embraced baker boy brilliance, pairing the hat with low-slung, bootcut jeans, butterfly tops and Y2K accessories. Safe to say, Nicola would approve.

