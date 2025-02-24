Nicola Peltz Beckham channels Princess Kate with divisive baker boy hat

Baker boy hats are very much back on the British sartorial agenda. The softly-puffed, early ‘Aughts-inspired piece tends to rear its head every couple of years - taking centre stage of the trends cycle much to the delight of East Londoners and Russell Group freshers.

The Y2K enthusiast that she is, Nicola Peltz Beckham was quick to hop on the bandwagon. Joining fellow A-listers like Lily James and Anne Hathaway in their love for the silhouette, the actress took to social media on Sunday, debuting her new headgear for all to see.

The 29-year-old posed for a series of mirror selfies in the darkly-hued piece, which she paired with a simple black long-sleeve top and low-slung jeans featuring distressed detailing.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The actress oozed Y2K flair in the hat

She accessorised with her beloved charm necklace with green gemstone detailing and a thoroughly Gen Z phone case, complete with a kitsch teddy bear print and heart stick pad for prime selfie snapping.

Nicola wore her inky tresses down loose beneath the baker boy cap, showcasing a glowing yet natural beauty blend for her drizzly British outing. She was joined by her husband Brooklyn, who served up all-American style in a backwards baseball cap and crisp blue shirt.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola was joined by her husband Brooklyn for a day out in London

The baker boy hat, also known as a newsboy cap or flat cap, has its origins in 19th-century Europe, particularly in Britain and Ireland. Initially worn by working-class men, especially young newspaper sellers (hence the name ‘newsboy cap’), dockworkers, and bakers, it became a practical, affordable headgear.

By the early 20th century, the style gained popularity across different social classes, including the aristocracy, thanks to its association with rural leisure activities like hunting and driving.

© AFP The Princess of Wales wearing a baker boy cap in 2013

Royals such as the Princess of Wales have been partial to a tweed baker boy cap look - particularly during the Noughties when the design took off. Likewise, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and perhaps most famously Paris Hilton embraced baker boy brilliance, pairing the hat with low-slung, bootcut jeans, butterfly tops and Y2K accessories. Safe to say, Nicola would approve.