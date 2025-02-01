Nicola Peltz Beckham walked down the aisle in leather - and you totally missed it

Only Nicola Peltz Beckham could tempt us to wear our glad rags to the supermarket.

The actress is rarely seen without a hint of Y2K peppering her outfit, and it seems that she even brings her staples along with her to do the weekly shop.

On Friday, the heiress’ husband Brooklyn Beckham shared a sweet throwback image of the two playing around in the supermarket, with Nicola taking her pride of place in the shopping trolley sporting a highly sophisticated ensemble.

© @brooklynbeckham The coupled championed supermarket-chic

The 29-year-old styled out one of her go-to looks, being a pair of mid-wash blue straight leg jeans with an oh-so subtly flared leg and a low-slung waistband, which she paired with a leather blazer featuring a plunging neckline and a buttery finish. A pair of matching leather gloves completed the star’s Charlie’s Angels-inspired aesthetic.

The Lola director wore her deep chocolate hair swept up into a pristine high ponytail, allowing all a glimpse at her model-esque facial features. She beamed at her beau, clasping several bottles of Cloud 23 - hailing from Brooklyn’s hot sauce brand.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The actress is forever nostalgic about Noughties style

The couple were noticeably absent from the Beckham family's night of celebrations. The A-list clan banded together to celebrate David Beckham, who was the man of the hour as he was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear at a star-studded event in London's Lightroom.

Right by David’s side, as always, was his biggest cheerleader - wife Victoria Beckham - along with their daughter Harper, 13, and two youngest sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, who proudly supported the football legend-turned-fashion muse.

Fellow famous faces such as James Corden, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gemma Chan, Luke Newton and Dave Gardner were also in attendance at the London-based bash. An electrifying DJ set by Mark Ronson and Honey Dijon added to the unabashed opulence of the after-hours event.