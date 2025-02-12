Kendall Jenner takes style cues from Princess Kate in peak-chic baker boy hat

When you’re as stylish as Kendall Jenner, there’s likely few people you look up to in the fashion world.

However, on Monday afternoon the supermodel and founder of 818 Tequila proved she’s more like us than we thought, taking royal inspiration from Princess Kate’s most beloved accessory.

© GC Images Kendall styled her tartan print hat with a set of chic black sunglasses

Spotted out and about on the city streets of New York City, the eldest Jenner sister concocted a cosy cool-girl ensemble, styling a brown suede jacket with a set of tailored black trousers, leather loafers and a woollen baker boy cap.

© GC Images The headwear silhouette is set to be major in the fashion sphere this season

Though there’s quite literally nothing in this world Kendall can’t pull off, the Peaky Blinders-approved headwear style has yet to make its way into the It-Girl sphere - until now.

The style, which was predominantly worn by working-class males in the late 1800s and early 1900s has become a staple in Princess Kate's wardrobe for years now, the 43-year-old royal often seen sporting the heritage silhouette while out and about in the English countryside.

Most recently, the Princess of Wales was seen donning a woollen variation, not too dissimilar to Kendall's in an Instagram post back in February.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The hat silhouette has been a constant in the royal's off-duty wardrobe for almost a decade

Prior to that, she was photographed on more than one occasion throughout the late 2000s, proving that the style remains a constant in her wardrobe.

According to British hat and accessories brand Hicks & Brown, “The style's humble beginnings date back to the Elizabethan era when in 1571, a law was passed imposing a three farthing fine on any working-class male not wearing a woollen hat on Sundays or the high holidays”

H! Fashion’s Lauren Ramsay notes “Industry icons including Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin popularised the look in the 60s and the fashionistas of the 2000s gave the hat major It-girl accessories status. It also appeared in the 2010s, with autumn/winter 2017 collections from the likes of John Galliano, Prada and Miu Miu, peppering the runway with baker boy hats in all colours, textures and sizes for a variety of aesthetics.”

As far as we’re concerned, if Kendall Jenner’s championing a new accessory on the world stage it’s only a matter of time before it becomes one of the fashion world’s most notable trends, so we suggest you open a new browser window and get shopping.