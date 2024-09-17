Nicola Peltz Beckham serves Noughties nostalgia in off-the-shoulder top

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Y2K-infused outfits are Nicola Peltz Beckham's sartorial bread and butter.

The model, actress, director and wife of Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn, has a wardrobe filled to the brim with vintage pieces, retro silhouettes and plenty of seventies-esque platform shoes - not to mention her swoon-worthy accessories wardrobe that is peppered with handbags from the nineties, noughties and beyond.

In her latest cool-girl-approved retro off-duty look, Nicola took to her Instagram stories to share an outfit consisting of a white elasticated, off-the-shoulder top featuring a ribbed body and crocheting across the arms and bardot neckline. Her nostalgic piece - which can also be worn as a turtleneck crop top (we love a versatile staple) - was from Barcelona-born brand Gimaguas, which means 'twins', alluding to the label's founders, twin sisters Claudia and Sayana Durany.

She paired the look with some light-wash denim jeans and a quilted black shoulder bag from her excellent accessories arsenal.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola wore a noughties-infused off the shoulder top with blue jeans and a black quilted shoulder bag

Off-the-shoulder tops were a major fashion trend in the 2000s, popularised by It-girls of the moment like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Often, these tops were paired with low-rise jeans, cargo pants, or mini skirts, emphasising the laid-back but slightly rebellious style of the decade.

© Sipa/Shutterstock Paris Hilton wore an iconic off-the-shoulder top to promote The Simple Life in 2003

Nicola's outfit photo appeared between reposts of friends and fans promoting her husband Brooklyn's latest business venture, Cloud23.

Though details of the budding chef's new business remain under wraps, the website explains: "Something spicy is coming" before allowing intrigued fans and foodies to sign up for email notifications saying "Be the first to experience a new standard of heat. Prepare to be a part of a journey that redefines expectations. Enter your email, and be the first to uncover the secret that will redefine spice."

For style lovers, the only spicy thing we're focused on right now is Nicola's ever-iconic wardrobe choices...