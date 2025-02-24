Sydney Sweeney enchants in floral sequin mini dress while partying with Paris Hilton

As far as star-studded celebrations go, Paris Hilton’s birthday bash on Sunday night is most definitely up there.

Forget the SAG Awards after parties, this past weekend was all about the socialite's 44th birthday.

Not one to skimp on any of the details, Paris welcomed her nearest and dearest out for an opulent night filled with sartorial style.

© @parishilton The theme for the night obviously involved sparkles

Included on the stacked guest list was none other than Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who as expected donned a seriously striking sequin mini and a set of sky-high heels.

In an Instagram post shared by Paris, Sydney can be seen posing for a selection of snaps alongside the birthday girl, Lukas Gage, Lisa and Paris’ eldest son, Phoenix.

© @parishilton Sydney was all smiles for the celebration

For the occasion, Sydney called on Oscar De La Renta, wearing the brand's iconic 'Cherry Blossom Embroidered Sequin Cocktail Dress.' The stunning ensemble was covered in dainty pale pink sequins, blooming cherry blossom motifs and fitted the 27-year-old like a glove.

She styled the sparkly mini with a pair of pointed-toe pumps, left her long blonde locks out in a loosely waved middle part and let her glowy makeup look shine with the help of brown matte lip.

Paris, who turned 44 on February 14th noted in her Instagram post that the party was: “The best party of the year!” continuing on to thank her guests: “ I felt so loved celebrating my birthday with so many friends last night! Thank you to everyone for showing up and #Sliving with me! Love you all! Can’t wait for the next one!”

Also included on the A-List guest list were Snoop Dogg, It-Brit Cara Delevingne, fashion mogul Julia Fox, Honey actress Jessica Alba, former Disney star Bella Thorne, DJ Diplo and Anya Taylor Joy.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney shared a snap of her, Paris and Madelyn Cline

Throughout the night Sydney posted on her social media stories alongside her famed-faced friends, proving that when it comes to a good party, she’s most definitely that girl, front and centre and enjoying every minute.