Romeo Beckham's new rapper-inspired look is an absolute vibe

While Cruz Beckham is busy single-handedly bringing back the Seventies and Brooklyn Beckham is in the midst of promoting his own merchandise, Romeo Beckham is preoccupied looking to the music world for wardrobe inspiration.

There is little doubt that the 22-year-old is into his tunes, taking style notes from stars such as Justin Bieber on the regular. However, on Tuesday, the Balenciaga model looked to a new artist for fashion advice, bringing rap front and centre of his sartorial moodboard.

Romeo shared a selfie via his social media, wrapped up warm in a graphic printed beanie and an oversized puffer jacket. The look hailed from the brand Syna World, Central Cee’s viral streetwear label which champions everyday staples with an urban twist.

© @romeobeckham Romeo looked to Central Cee for his latest outfit inspo

Central Cee is a British rapper known for his melodic drill sound and sharp lyricism. Rising to fame with hits like Loading and Doja, he blends street storytelling with high fashion, making him a major figure in UK rap culture.

Often seen in designer tracksuits, oversized puffer jackets, and statement accessories, the artist merges luxury with London’s gritty aesthetic. His love for brands like Amiri and Corteiz, paired with his laid-back swagger, defines his distinctive rapper persona, one which has seemingly inspired the likes of young Mr Beckham.

© Getty Images Central Cee attends the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show

Romeo has carved out quite the sartorial persona via his clothing, a move no doubt influenced by his style-savvy parents. His off-duty wardrobe is a sight to behold, spanning tracksuits and designer hoodies galore.

Case in point? Earlier this month, he once again documented his outfit vai his Instagram Stories. Wrapping up warm in his London abode, the former footballer sported Celine’s ‘Loose Hoodie’ in a black colourway, featuring a classic cut, metal aglets, a crew neckline with an adjustable drawstring, a kangaroo pocket and the brand’s logo emblazoned across the chest in large white lettering.

Do we potentially spy another Beckham fashion line on the horizon? We hope so...