Millie Bobby Brown marks exciting 'secret' career milestone in the cutest knit crop top

Despite stepping out almost every day last week in a new, fully-fledged high-fashion ensemble, Millie Bobby Brown is showing no signs of slowing down, both career and style-wise.

Posting to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon, the actress, entrepreneur and newly turned 21-year-old, revealed a “secret” project with her fans, and as expected, her outfit for the occasion was a seasonal spring vision.

To announce her new range of iced coffee cans under her namesake coffee label, Florence by Mills Coffee, Millie reverted back to her usual comfy classic style.

© @florencebymillscoffee Millie made sure to accessorise the exciting announcement 'fit with a lilac gem necklace

Pairing together a white knitted crop top from her eponymous fashion label and a set of low-rise blue jeans worn over a set of high-waisted underwear.

If you’re a fan of the Stranger Things star's style game, you’ll notice that the promo video and imagery were taken before she dyed her long locks bleach blonde.

In the Instagram post, Millie introduced the brand’s new venture as: “ready-to-drink iced latte cans, available in 4 delicious flavors: Original Chill, Vanilla Bliss, Mocha Delight and Caramel Drizzle.”

Millie, who is also the founder and creative director of Florence by Mills Beauty, first launched the coffee leg of her brand in May of last year, joining other It-Girls such as Emma Chamberlain on the caffeinated beverage hype.

© @florencebymillscoffee Millie often takes to the brand's Instagram to promote her product

When Millie launched the brand, she started off with an offering of coffee concentrate, pods, hot chocolate powder and coffee brew bags before diversifying into flavoured syrups, cups and glasses.

Fans of Millie and her business empire were quick to flock to the comment section to congratulate her, one fan saying: "we’re so so proud of you mills & this whole production w flo, this collection for sure calls for obsession so so excited to try” while another mentioned what those of us not in the USA are all thinking: “This is amazing! When will they be in the uk?” as they are currently only available in America.

If you’re reading this, Millie, please take into account the aforementioned.