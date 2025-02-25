Millie Bobby Brown channels Barbie-core in stripey bandage twin-set

It's been a big couple of days for Millie Bobby Brown.

From turning 21 on Wednesday last week to dripping in Louis Vuitton at the SAG Awards on Sunday, the Stranger Things actress has been out and about sporting an array of dreamy ensembles, and she’s not stopping anytime soon.

Posting to her Instagram on Monday night, the It-Brit shared a selection of stylistic snaps, sporting a summery matching twin set both Barbie and Margot Robbie would most definitely approve of.

© @milliebobbybrown The summery ensemble is peak It-Girl

Posing on a balcony somewhere sunny, Millie styled together a blue and white striped micro mini skirt and matching halterneck crop top from Hervé Léger.

The colourful statement was accentuated with a white bolero knit, a set of Old Hollywood Glamour cate eye sunglasses, a Y2K Versace handbag and a pair of square-toe block heels.

© @milliebobbybrown Her new blonde locks are the perfect accessory

To complete the barbie-core look, Millie wore her newly dyed bleach-blonde locks out in a loosely waved style and called on her go-to makeup artist Buster Knight to create her a shimmery blue eyeshadow look to match her ‘fit.

The newly turned 21-year-old wore the look to do a touch of press for her upcoming science fiction adventure comedy-drama film, The Electric State, which airs on Netflix next month.

If you’re a fan of the Enola Holmes actress, you’ll know that more often than not, she can be found at home on her farm sporting comfy loungewear from her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills.

© FilmMagic Millie donned a dreamy silk peach gown to attend the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday

For the fashion-obsessed, Millie's outfits over the past week have been ripe with inspiration, reminding us that she really is the definition of “get a girl who can do both.”

If like us you’re not quite ready to stop saving Millie's on-duty looks to your style mood boards, this Sunday marks The 97th Academy Awards and it’s likely Millie will be in attendance, donning something striking.