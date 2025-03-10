Millie Bobby Brown perfects the 'no trousers' trend in sporty new snaps

If you’re one of the few still on your New Year's resolution of going to the gym, or if you’re not (no judgment here), Millie Bobby Brown sees you both.

Whatever your stance on working out, the Stranger Things actress and founder of fashion label, Florence By Mills, just dropped a new collection of spring-approved must-haves that are perfect for all occasions.

Posting to her 63.5m Instagram followers on Saturday evening, the newly turned 21-year-old showed off the new ‘Gym Later’ collection in sartorial style while simultaneously donning fashion’s beloved ‘no trousers’ trend.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie comically captioned the post "Disclaimer: no workouts were done in the making of this collection"

The first ensemble in the six-image carousel dump sees the It-Brit posing on an exercise bike, channeling her inner Y2K fitness instructor in nothing but a marle grey bodysuit and thigh-high ribbed sports socks.

To accessorise the minimal ensemble, Millie styled her pre-blonde-dyed locks in a softly waved blowout and added a pink cap to perfect the sporty aesthetic.

© @milliebobbybrown The 'Gym Later Bodysuit' retails online for $49.95 (USD)

On the brand’s website, the bodysuit is described as: “versatile enough for running errands or lounging, but sleek enough to take out for dinner.” “Made from super lightweight terry, it's soft, stretchy, and ridiculously comfy. The oversized fit at the top gives you a relaxed vibe, while the cinched waist creates a super-flattering shape. The high hip cut adds a flirty touch, perfect to show skin with a pair of joggers or jeans.”

© @milliebobbybrown To say we're obsessed with the new campaign would be an understatement

Swiping across two slides, Millie also showcased a pink short and matching cropped windbreaker combo, also included in the new ‘Gym Later’ collection. Standing on a pink treadmill, the actress and entrepreneur showed off her impeccable figure, styling the co-ord with black heels and a set of striped crew-length socks.

Much like all other Florence by Mills products, Millie has perfected making comfortable basics stylish and affordable.

Unfortunately for those of us who don’t live in the US, the new collection is currently only available to shop via the American site, though we have it on good authority that it will be coming to the UK site very soon.