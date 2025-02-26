Millie Bobby Brown's crop top and dazzling jeans are so Britney Spears-coded

Millie Bobby Brown has always been unafraid to experiment with her style.

Whether she's donning feminine florals, 90s space buns or dramatic vintage dresses from a major London Fashion Week brand, the 21-year-old tries her hand and every style - and effortlessly pulls it off.

For her 21st birthday celebrations last week, she debuted a dramatic beauty transformation - flaunting platinum blonde, chest-length hair that screamed Y2K glamour.

Since then, she's been donning incredible retro-infused looks, from Barbie-approved Hervé Léger bandage sets to velvet midi dresses. Her latest look consisted of a plain white cropped t-shirt with a pair of light-wash denim jeans adorned with diamantes.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie posted yet another iconic Y2K look on Instagram

Her new look has sparked a wave of rumours that she will be portraying the role of Britney Spears in a new biopic about the icon.

Fans left comments under her latest post saying: "Britney spears?," BRITNEY," and "It absolutely is. Early 2000s Britney."

After rumours began circulating that this was the reason for her new look, Millie spoke with Access Hollywood about the possibility of filling the role at the premiere of her new movie The Electric State. "I mean, she is an absolute icon," Brown said of Spears, 43. "I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story."

© @milliebobbbybrown Her crop top and diamante jeans lookis so Britney Spears-coded

"But that’s her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to.”

Back in 2022, Millie appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and said that wants to "play a real person."

"And I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," she said. "Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you," Millie continued. "I see the scramble for words [in interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

So, is Millie's new look for playing Britney? Watch this space...