Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's crop top and dazzling jeans are so Britney Spears-coded - see photos
Subscribe
Millie Bobby Brown's crop top and dazzling jeans are so Britney Spears-coded - see photos
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Millie Bobby Brown's crop top and dazzling jeans are so Britney Spears-coded

Rumour has it that the Stranger Things actress is prepping for a biopic role as the iconic singer...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Millie Bobby Brown has always been unafraid to experiment with her style.

Whether she's donning feminine florals, 90s space buns or dramatic vintage dresses from a major London Fashion Week brand, the 21-year-old tries her hand and every style - and effortlessly pulls it off. 

For her 21st birthday celebrations last week, she debuted a dramatic beauty transformation - flaunting platinum blonde, chest-length hair that screamed Y2K glamour. 

Since then, she's been donning incredible retro-infused looks, from Barbie-approved Hervé Léger bandage sets to velvet midi dresses. Her latest look consisted of a plain white cropped t-shirt with a pair of light-wash denim jeans adorned with diamantes.

Millie posted yet another iconic Y2K look on Instagram© @milliebobbybrown
Millie posted yet another iconic Y2K look on Instagram

Her new look has sparked a wave of rumours that she will be portraying the role of Britney Spears in a new biopic about the icon.

Fans left comments under her latest post saying: "Britney spears?," BRITNEY," and "It absolutely is. Early 2000s Britney." 

After rumours began circulating that this was the reason for her new look, Millie spoke with Access Hollywood about the possibility of filling the role at the premiere of her new movie The Electric State. "I mean, she is an absolute icon," Brown said of Spears, 43. "I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story."

Her crop top and diamante jeans lookis so Britney Spears-coded© @milliebobbbybrown
Her crop top and diamante jeans lookis so Britney Spears-coded

"But that’s her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to.”

Back in 2022, Millie appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and said that wants to "play a real person." 

"And I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," she said. "Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you," Millie continued. "I see the scramble for words [in interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

So, is Millie's new look for playing Britney? Watch this space...

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More