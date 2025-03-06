Millie Bobby Brown stuns in head-to-toe leopard print for date day in London

Thought leopard print was left in 2024? Think again.

Spotted out and about in London on Tuesday sporting a head-to-toe leopard-infused ensemble, Millie Bobby Brown proved that the fashion's most favourable print is here to stay for 2025.

The newly turned 21-year-old is currently having a major stylistic switch-up, and fans of high fashion fatale are eating it up.

© GC Images We're living for this MBB fashion era

Currently on official A-Lister business promoting her newest film The Electric State, Millie stepped out in her home city channelling major ‘en route to my 5th husband's funeral’ vibes, umbrella and sunglasses included.

© GC Images Millie's supportive husband Jake Bongiovi, accompanied her for the day

The full look consisted of a set of sheer black tights, styled with a pair of chunky leopard print slip-on clogs, a short trench coat worn Elsa Hosk style as a dress with nothing underneath, a pillbox-style hat and a Morticia Addams-approved umbrella.

© GC Images We have absolutely no notes

She accessorised the leopard infusion to utter perfection, wearing her newly dyed bleach blonde locks in a loosely curled side part style, a pair of chunky gold huggie hoop earrings, black sunglasses and her sizable diamond wedding ring on that finger.

© Getty Millie oozed high fashion fatale for the event

Millie’s latest look comes just days after she attended a special screening of her new Netflix film at Battersea Power Station in London. For the opulent event, the Stranger Things star wore a sparkly red-wine-hued bustier gown and matching lip shade, oozing Old Hollywood glamour.

Animal print on a whole was a prominent fashion trend throughout 2024, donned on repeat by famed faces around the globe. Though many thought it might have been a fleeting aesthetic, Millie has made it her goal to ensure it stick around for atleast another season.

Just last week, she shared a series of Instagram photos wearing a fluffy tiger print coat styled over a crop top co-ord with leopard print panelling up the side.

Love it or hate it, Millie has proved that the stylistic print is here to stay and if you're on the fence and can't beat ‘em, why not join ‘em?