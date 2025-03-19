Is Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo our new style muse? 

The short answer - yes.

The long answer - absolutely, yes.

Over the past few days, the Grey’s Anatomy star has stepped out on various occasions in a series of cool-girl-coded looks, instantly putting her on the map for those obsessed with style.

Currently on official A-lister business and promoting her newest drama series, Good American Family, Ellen Pompeo has made it her prerogative to stand out from the crown each and every time.

From her lilac-toned Gabriela Hearst power suit and £22k Hermès Kelly 25 Toffee Peau bag to her sheer polka dot shirt and tights combo, the American actress is right up there on our SS25 mood board.

© GC Images Sheer Polka Dots To wander the streets of NYC's Soho district on Tuesday night, Ellen styled one of fashion's most daring trends to utter perfection, opting for a sheer polka dot shirt worn over a black bra designed to be seen. To tie the after-dark look together, she added a silky slip skirt, a set of sheer tights and black heels. The final piece of the outfit puzzle and pop of colour was her vibrant purple overcoat which she wore open so everyone could see her sheer statement.

© GC Images Casually Chic Proving her sartorial style agenda goes far beyond opulent occasion dressing, on Tuesday morning she was seen in a casual chic jeans and trench coat combo which she elevated by adding a set of red pointed-toe pumps, aviator sunglasses and a sought-after Hermès Kelly 25 in the colour Toffee Peau.

© GC Images Luxe Lilac Tailoring Leaning into her obvious love for purple tones, on Monday morning she decided on a bold power dressing moment in the form of a tailored pant-suit from Gabriela Hearst. The Queen Letizia of Spain-approved co-ord was styled to perfection with a pair of two-toned pumps, a set of dazzling diamond earrings and a classic white long-sleeve.

© GC Images Pretty in Pink Possibly our favourite look from her recent two-day stint in the Big Apple was her cosy pink combo of a turtleneck, matching suit trousers and a belted trench coat. The understated yet high-fashion look was made all the more chic with the addition of a set of leather cream heels.