The best spring outfit inspiration we spotted at fashion month

For anyone in need of a dose of dopamine, pop your head outside your window and if you’re lucky you’ll be able to spot a bright yellow crop of daffodils.

Surely the jolliest flower of all time, mostly because they make an appearance when we’re in most dire need of a little spring cheer.

Let’s face it, it’s been a very long, grey winter and the mercury has been drooping for what feels like an age. But we bring good news, lighter days are ahead! Sunshine awaits! Hopefully...

© Getty Images Tamara Kalinic & Xenia Adonts spotted outside the Chloe show at Paris Fashion Week

The clocks are about to be shunted forward bringing with them the chance to leave the office in daylight (an instant serotonin shot) and if we’re lucky, being able to leave one or two layers (or at least your pair of woolly gloves) at home.

And with the change in seasons approaching, we’re in need of some serious wardrobe inspiration. Luckily for us, we’ve just been treated to a spectacular Fashion Month, as the biggest and best labels in the world showcased their AW25 collections.

© Getty Images Camila Coelho and Aimee Song outside the Chanel AW25 show in Paris

But it’s not just what’s on the runway that’s caused a stir. As the attendees were papped outside each show, it served as an all-you-can-eat buffet of spring dressing inspiration.

Because let’s be honest, most of this fashionable lot are two strides ahead, tapping into the zeitgeist and letting us know what the crowds will be wearing soon enough.

So we have trawled through the photos with our magnifying glasses and our thinking caps firmly on to bring you the best spring outfit inspiration this fashion month had to offer:..

© Getty Images Clever Layering Grece Ghanem shows us how to get the most out of our high summer pieces even if the weather isn't playing ball, with this neat contrasting layering trick teamed with classic black accessories.



© Getty Images Neat Trick Reminiscent of a NYFW trend we spotted and loved - the scarf tucked into your belt - this version that slots your over-the-shoulder-sweater under your trench coat tie is genius.

© Getty Images 90s Office Worker Let's be honest, Office Siren is a fun aesthetic but it's going to get you called into HR any moment, so stay safe with a 90s inspired office worthy ensemble that looks fresher today than ever before.

© Getty Images Bold Boudoir LFW street style is always the best of the 4 (we are perhaps a tiny bit biased here), but as soon as we clapped eyes on this Marie-Antoinette-bedroom-meets-denim ensemble, we were utterly inspired.

© Getty Images Hit the Spot Spring is undoubtedly the most playful of all the seasons, so don't forget to have a little fun with your outfits, à la Rachael Broussard spotted (quite literally) outside the Mithridate show in London.

© Getty Images Fringe Benefits We were wowed by this dress and black leather cropped jacket combo for sure, but it's the shoes that have got us all excited. It's official, the gladiator sandal is back reader!

© Getty Images Business Casual 80s businessman dress codes were spotted all over the AW25 runway and in a soft blackcurrant iteration, they are perfect fodder for tricky transitional dressing as spring arrives.

© Getty Images Red Hot We love that a pop of red is the trend that just won't die, but we're also enamoured by our new favourite obsession: the ballet sneaker.

© Getty Images Hell for Leather Everyone's favourite fabric gets a fresh spring upgrade in a soft butter yellow oversized shape, teamed with bare legs (come on sunshine!) and black accessories.

© Getty Images Bright Spark A masterclass in the introduction of colour and playful accessories, perfect for the season ahead, teamed with practicality (aka a snuggly warm coat.)