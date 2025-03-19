I’m a Chloé Paddington obsessive - here’s why the iconic Y2K piece is set to be 2025's must-have bag

There’s nothing like the lore of a vintage bag that signals a subtle ‘if you know you know’ to clued up passersby, and in the midst of the ‘boho chic’ revival, the Chloé Paddington is exactly that.

One of my favourite features of the bag is its ability to evoke visible flashbacks in the eyes of millennial fashion veterans. Over 10 years after its debut, the signature lock and key is back and the style is seemingly immortal.

Often described as the original It-girl bag, the Chloé Paddington was the arm candy of choice for Y2K-loving A-listers. From Sienna Miller to Halle Berry, the style garnered a cult-like following following its release in spring/summer 2004, selling a grand total of 8,000 pieces before even making it to stores.

This Paris Fashion Week, Chemena Kamali reissued the beloved boho bag and - without any knowledge of its planned runway comeback - I donned my ice blue vintage Paddington to attend shows that day. I assumed the feeling was similar to sporting your favourite team’s jersey, on their home turf, after a big win.

Kamali's reissued design was married with an on-trend, slouchy It-girl silhouette and bag charms that stayed true to the brand’s bohemian feel. Fluffy key chain details were key, further demonstrating how seamlessly the DIY aesthetic slips into current trends.

With the imminent return of ‘boho chic’ and 2010s fashion, brands like Chloé, Isabel Marant and Zimmerman have been stationed at the forefront of fashion - especially on second hand sites. According to Depop, the beloved Paddington has witnessed a huge +1137% spike in interest.

Naturally, the accessory gained a cult following. Aside from niche fashion insiders, Paddington fans have come to include those such as Rachel Sennott, actress and screen writer, who was spotted with the style at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City in Utah.

My obsession began at a car boot sale in 2021 - nestled amongst ‘I heart Justin Bieber’ T-shirts and other questionable second hand goods. Even outside of its glamorous Rodeo Drive storefront origins and the spray-tanned wrists of starlets, the supple leather, gold hardware and unmistakable padlock stood out amongst other vintage items. I managed to snag a brown Chloé Paddington for the unbelievable steal that was £10, miles off the original retail price of $1,200.

Last year I purchased another Paddington in a ice blue and silver hardware colourway with the intention of it being a statement piece, however it quickly became an everyday bag - and a great conversation starter amongst fashion crowds.

It embodies the storytelling aspect of vintage fashion which really appeals to me. How a bag that was released before I was old enough to attend school has managed to cycle back into fashion and resonate with a new generation. It really speaks to the charm and intentionality of the design, making the wearer feel like a part of its journey which is so special.

As a proud owner of two of the illustrious staple here’s my guide on everything you need to know about the bag.

What you need to know about the Chloé Paddington

It’s heavy - weighing in at approximately 1.3kg, carrying it around is subsequently quite the workout. On the bright side you can always offset the price of the bag by cancelling your gym membership as you may not need it.

It fits everything - except a laptop. From the book you carry everywhere, but never get around to reading, to the passport you carry around on nights out ( If you’re like me and never got your drivers licence), It’s refreshing to have a bag in my rotation that can carry my make up and hair top ups if you’re often going from the office to events, this is the perfect bag for you. Whether you’ll be able to carry it with the extra weight of the hardware is another question…

It’s versatile. I can’t say I have many bags that have seen the inside of The Box and the H! Fashion offices, but this is one. Although it doesn’t fit a laptop, it’s so cute you’ll be implored to leave yours at the office (where it belongs).

How I style my Chloé Paddington

Where to buy a Chloé Paddington

