Lily James dazzles in Dior and diamonds for exclusive London outing

Nobody understands the allure of natural jewels quite like Lily James. On Wednesday, the Emmy-nominated actress took her place on a special panel hosted at Canada House to discuss the positive impact of the world’s oldest diamonds alongside Bronwyn Cosgrave and Kateri Rose Lynn.

As the Natural Diamond Council’s Global Ambassador, Lily aptly forested herself in diamonds by Boodles for the occasion, opting for a shimmering ear constellation, a bejewelled bracelet and a diamond ring.

© Boodles The Emmy-nominated actress wore Boodles diamonds for the panel discussion

Honour Wainwright, Director of Boodles, said of Lily’s look: “Lily wore two of our classic Boodles designs last night, each set with rare diamonds from the Diavik Mine. The pieces felt refined yet understated, so that the beauty of Canadian diamonds could take centre stage.”

Leaning further into the theme of refined elegance, Lily slipped into a mid-length blazer dress by Dior, which The blazer dress exemplified the house's craftsmanship with its polished design.

© PAUL MARTYNIUK Lily with Honour Wainwright, Director of Boodles

Tailored from luxurious wool, the garment featured a heritage houndstooth print in monochrome hues, a double-breasted cut, a notched collar, and a contrasting black belt that gracefully accentuates the waist to create a fit ‘n’ flare silhouette in true 1950s style.

Lily wore her sandy blonde hair down loose, allowing her petal-soft waves to skim her shoulders in a gently voluminous manner.

The British actress recently visited the Northwestern Territories of Canada to hear first-hand how natural diamonds have positively impacted the region, spending time with key figures from diamond businesses and local communities, including the community of Dettah’s youngest elected councillor and Yellowknives Dene First Nation member Kateri Lynn, and revered elder Jonas Sangris.

The panel talk offered a touching insight into her findings and the experiences of both the mining and native communities in the Northwest Territories.