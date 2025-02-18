Lily James' low-slung Chanel jorts are the 2025 trend we never saw coming

Certain brands are synonymous with certain silhouettes. Mugler and sculptural jackets, Dior and lace gowns and Dolce & Gabbana and corseted bustiers to name a few. Chanel is one house associated with a plethora of themes, from bouclé to gold buttons. A design the maison does not tend to champion? Jorts.

Well, Lily James put that theory to the test earlier this week. The British actress attended the Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street, looking brilliant as ever in all black.

The 35-year-old graced the scene in a slightly cropped black jacket complete with a collarless design, long sleeves, pearlescent button-down detailing and a bouclé finish. The piece was paired with some co-ordinating shorts which stretched to the actress' knees, showing off her midriff in a casual-chic manner.

© PA Images via Getty Images The actress looked to in Chanel for her latest look

Lily, a certified poster girl for Chanel, topped off her look by slipping into some classic black heeled pumps, allowing all eyes to fall on her luxurious two-piece.

She wore her sandy hair down loose in beachy mermaid waves and opted for a natural, honied beauty blend. In her hands, she clasped a miniature Chanel bag complete with a black quilted finish - a signature house style.

© WireImage for Charles Finch The Chanel muse was joined by James Norton and Gala Gordon

The former Cinderella actress was joined at the fashionable bash by fellow industry insiders including James Norton, Gala Gordon and Tessa Thompson, who rose to prominence following her role in the Creed films alongside Michael B. Jordan.

© WireImage for Charles Finch Lily pictured at the Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Dinner

Lily recently returned to London from one of her many sun-drenched getaways. Never one to miss out on a chance to showcase her plethora of dazzling swimwear, the star took to social media to debut a series of images, spotlighting a black swim top featuring vibrant coloured florals and spaghetti straps and matching mini shorts.

Lily’s swimsuit paid homage to the timeless appeal of florals, a concept celebrated by brands such as Erdem, Simone Rocha and D&G. As per, Lily is bang on trend while remaining ever-elegant.