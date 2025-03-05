Lily James carries Princess Diana's most iconic handbag at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and as expected, the most notable names on the planet have stepped out in style ready to watch illustrious designers showcase their autumn/winter 2025 collections.

The latest style muse to grace the front row in the French capital, is Pam & Tommy actress Lily James.

The 34-year-old is a front row regular. After attending the Giorgio Armani show in Milan earlier this week, she said arrivederci to Italy and bonjour to Paris for the Dior AW25 show.

She oozed retro chic in a double-breasted Bardot top featuring a leather waist belt paired with fitted straight-leg trousers, in a look that said Brigitte Bardot meets a 2025 Sandy Olsson from Grease.

© Getty Images for Christian Dior Lily James stunned at the Dior AW25 show at Paris Fashion Week

Lily continued with all-black through her accessories, consisting of pointed-toe slingbacks with a bow, cat-eye sunglasses and a Lady Dior handbag.

The classic handbag became synonymous with the late style icon Princess Diana, as she was the first person ever to carry the now iconic silhouette.

© Corbis via Getty Images She carried a black Lady Dior bag - the accessory synonymous with Princess Diana

"The Lady Dior made its début on Lady Diana’s arm, launching from there into its extraordinary destiny," the brand explains on its website.

"In September 1995, while attending the opening of the Paul Cézanne retrospective at the Grand Palais in Paris, the First Lady of France presented her [Diana] with a yet-unreleased Dior bag – then called Chouchou."

It also explains that she was spotted wearing the bag again later that year in an image of her getting off a plane, which immediately circulated around the world and launched the bag to unprecedented popularity.

"The accessory quickly became one of Lady Diana’s go-to pieces, and she wore it during all of her outings, going as far as requesting a navy blue version to match her eyes."

© Getty This image of Diana carrying her Lady Dior circulated around the world

Lily has been schooling us in styling up all-black over recent weeks.

In February, she oozed It-girl glamour in a slightly cropped black jacket by Chanel, paired with the coolest coordinating shorts, which stretched to the actress' knees, showing off her midriff.

As always, she has perfect It-girl glamour.



