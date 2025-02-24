Lily James’ floral bralette is beyond perfect for fashion week partying

London Fashion Week is nearly at an end, but it hasn’t been without its stellar moments.

One of which came on Sunday, when Lily James stepped out to attend Erdem’s autumn-winter 2025 show.

The British actress, who has long served as a muse for the esteemed fashion house, took her pride of place on the brand’s front row alongside Bimini, Cosima and Haley Atwood.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Lily attending the Erdem show during London Fashion Week

For the high profile occasion, the 35-year-old sported a co-ordinating knitted bralette and cardigan cut from a sumptuous chocolate fabric and dotted with sprawling embellished floral detailing. The set was paired with a high-waisted tube skirt featuring a black hue, a midi length and climbing floral appliqué detailing in crimson, blossom pink and navy colourways - made from beautifully stitched fabric trims.

Lily wore her hair down loose in sandy beach waves and completed her attire with some classic point-toe pumps and a small black handbag in buttery smooth leather.

© GC Images The star later layered up in a longline grey coat to match her floral three-piece

Later that evening, the actress was spotted leaving the show, which was hosted at the British Museum, sporting a matching coat which was coolly layered over her cropped clothing choices.

The whimsical outerwear piece showcased a longline cut in light grey, complete with single-breasted detailing and a large black floral appliqué on the right shoulder.

It’s been a fashion-focussed week for Lily, who attended the Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street looking brilliant as ever in all black. The Cinderella star graced the scene in a slightly cropped black jacket complete with a collarless design, long sleeves, pearlescent button-down detailing and a bouclé finish.

The piece was paired with some co-ordinating shorts which stretched to the actress' knees, showing off her midriff in a casual-chic manner. Lily, a certified poster girl for Chanel, topped off her look by slipping into some classic black heeled pumps, allowing all eyes to fall on her luxurious two-piece.