Lily James' stunning little black dress is a fashion lover's dream

Whenever Lily James steps out, we receive a masterclass in It-girl dressing.

From daring leather ball gowns to 90s-coded street style and ethereal English Rose-esque dresses, the 35-year-old is completely unafraid to switch up her style.

Whilst she's an experimental style muse, the Pam & Tommy star recently proved the power of all-black outfits, taking classic silhouettes and putting a glamorous spin on them, creating looks that remain effortlessly chic yet always on-trend.

© @lilyjames Lily oozed after-hours glamour

She shared an Instagram 'dump' with her 3.2m followers from her time in Paris during Paris Fashion Week AW25, flaunting a series of cool-girl-coded looks, including the chicest little black dress with a twist.

Lily stunned in a tiny babydoll-style mini dress by boho go-to label Chloé, featuring romantic frills and a scoop neckline. The pièce de résistance was a floor-length train at the back, adding drama and interest.

The power of a little black dress is unrivalled, and the fashion set is leaning towards the classic style for plenty of events this season, eschewing spring-fuelled soft colours in favour of muted minis with their own sartorial spin, from Cynthia Erivo to Zoe Kravitz.

© @lilyjames Her stunning outfit was from Chloe

"There is perhaps no garment more worthy of iconic status than the little black dress. The classic style staple adorns the wardrobes of so many, unsurprising, given its universal ability to flatter," the H! Fashion team said in our best little black dresses round up, "The LBD is a simply cut evening or cocktail dress, often short, that can be dressed both up and down, depending on what your diary has in store."

"According to fashion historians, it was Coco Chanel who first invented the little black dress. One of the designer's sketches was featured in Vogue's 1926 issue, and it was expected to 'become sort of a uniform for all women of taste'," and that it most certainly did...