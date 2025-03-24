Katie Holmes’ sultry black dress is the ultimate date night dream

Katie Holmes’ fashion icon status was cemented long ago, and we have long been studying her flawless fashion formula. Her looks - whether on, or off duty, simply never disappoint.

Renowned for blending classic elegance with modern minimalism, we're super pleased to report that her recent red carpet appearance was no exception.

Katie popped by the opening night of William Shakespeare’s Othello at the Barrymore Theatre in New York.

The production is getting a lot of buzz, no doubt because it stars acting royalty Denzel Washington in the titular role, and Jake Gyllenhaal as antagonist Iago.

© Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock Katie Holmes arriving at the Othello Broadway Revival opening night

Katie opted for timeless sophistication for the event, with a sultry, romantic edge making her ensemble the perfect inspiration for a spring date night.

The form-fitting black dress looks simple at first glance, but on closer look is anything but.

The strapless silhouette is actually comprised of two fabrics, with a sultry satin corset-style neckline paired overlaid with a contrasting wool fabric to add a textural element to proceedings.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes' flawless beauty look at the Othello opening night

For beauty, Katie opted for her tried and tested classics. Long, chestnut waves that look thoroughly effortless (although we are quite sure some effort was involved.) Simple, glowing skin, a soft smokey eye and a slick of very deep, earthy rose lipstick. Perfection.

But her accessories deserve our attention too. Holmes carried a quirky snakeskin print handbag adding a textural contrast and injecting a modern, slightly edgy feel to an otherwise classic ensemble.

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Katie Holmes' quirky accessory choices at the Othello premiere

As for shoes? These might be the most barely-there formal shoe we’ve ever seen. The black leather strappy kitten heels (very on trend for SS25) covered only a sliver of Katie’s big toes, leaving the rest of her feet on display (that reminds us, we must book in for a spring pedi asap...) We're big fans of slightly odd shoes paired with a timeless dress for a mighty great statement.

Katie was in good company for the event. Jennifer Lopez also turned up in a very JLo Y2K-inspired bedazzled two-piece (we’re always disappointed when she doesn’t plump for rhinestones, so thank you JLo).

Nicole Scherzinger and Anna Wintour also stopped by the illustrious event. We imagine the afterparty was lots of fun...