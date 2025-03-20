Katie Holmes just broke a cardinal fashion rule - and totally pulled it off

We love spotting Katie Holmes in the wild. She’s one of the undisputed queens of street style but only quietly pops up every now and then, leaving us always wanting for more.

She spent the earlier half of this year attending some of the most exciting fashion shows of the AW25 season including Zimmermann in Paris and Christian Siriano in New York.

She was papped coming out of the subway (we love an earth-friendly queen) wearing one of her tried-and-tested outfit formulas: a cropped pair of trousers (clock the frilled hems on these beauties) plus a staple shirt.

© Getty Images for Franco Sarto Actress Katie Holmes spotted in New York

Draped over the top she plumped for a classic black oversized blazer, but it’s what’s happening south of the ankles that’s caught our attention. She unexpectedly paired a gold pair of summer-holiday approved kitten heel mules (this particular pair are from Franco Sarto) with black tights.

Once considered a fashion faux pas (along with a peep toe shoes + tights combo), this nifty styling trick means your summer shoes get a breath of fresh air and no one has to lose a toe or two to frostbite.

For accessories, Katie opted for a small black top handle bag with gold accents and a couple of gold necklaces around her neck.

© Getty Images for Franco Sarto Katie Holmes looks flawless in New York

We also spotted a claret coloured manicure, perfect for the tricky transitional season and she wore her hair in her signature relaxed waves in rich chocolatey brown.

The actress’ outfit plays with textures and silhouettes in a way that feels refined but also just a little bit daring. The silky cream blouse counters the eccentricity of the socks-and-backless-shoes happening down south.

The trousers are office appropriate for sure, but the jolly ruffles on each cuff adds a touch of whimsy - and add movement. The blazer effortlessly worn on top adds a bit of nonchalance for the ultimate cool-girl outfit, we will be copying immediately.