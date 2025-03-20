Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes just broke this cardinal fashion rule - and totally pulled it off
Subscribe
Katie Holmes just broke this cardinal fashion rule - and totally pulled it off
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

Katie Holmes just broke a cardinal fashion rule - and totally pulled it off

The actress just spun a fashion faux pas on its head and we'll be copying her immediately

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

We love spotting Katie Holmes in the wild. She’s one of the undisputed queens of street style but only quietly pops up every now and then, leaving us always wanting for more.

She spent the earlier half of this year attending some of the most exciting fashion shows of the AW25 season including Zimmermann in Paris and Christian Siriano in New York

She was papped coming out of the subway (we love an earth-friendly queen) wearing one of her tried-and-tested outfit formulas: a cropped pair of trousers (clock the frilled hems on these beauties) plus a staple shirt.

Katie Holmes is captured walking up from a subway station onto a city sidewalk, exuding effortless sophistication in a black-and-white ensemble. Her long, wavy brown hair cascades over her shoulders, and she has a serious yet composed expression as she gazes ahead. She is wearing a silky, cream-colored blouse with a slightly loose fit, tucked neatly into high-waisted black trousers. The trousers are unique—while they start off structured at the waist, the lower part transforms into soft, pleated fabric with delicate ruffled hems that hit just above her ankles, adding movement and elegance to her stride. Draped over her shoulders is a slightly oversized black blazer, giving her outfit a relaxed, modern edge. She carries a small black handbag with gold hardware in one hand, which appears textured and luxurious, likely made from an embroidered or lace-like material. One of the standout elements of her outfit is her footwear: she wears gold-and-black woven pointed-toe mules that are backless, revealing her heels. Unconventionally, she pairs these shoes with sheer black tights or socks, creating an unexpected but striking contrast. The backdrop of the image is a bustling city scene, with cars parked along the curb and pedestrians in the background, some dressed in casual jackets. The lighting suggests an overcast day, with a soft, natural glow illuminating her outfit. The overall mood is sophisticated yet relaxed, with Holmes effortlessly blending classic fashion with a contemporary twist.© Getty Images for Franco Sarto
Actress Katie Holmes spotted in New York

Draped over the top she plumped for a classic black oversized blazer, but it’s what’s happening south of the ankles that’s caught our attention. She unexpectedly paired a gold pair of summer-holiday approved kitten heel mules (this particular pair are from Franco Sarto) with black tights.

Once considered a fashion faux pas (along with a peep toe shoes + tights combo), this nifty styling trick means your summer shoes get a breath of fresh air and no one has to lose a toe or two to frostbite.

For accessories, Katie opted for a small black top handle bag with gold accents and a couple of gold necklaces around her neck. 

Katie Holmes looks flawless in New York© Getty Images for Franco Sarto
Katie Holmes looks flawless in New York

We also spotted a claret coloured manicure, perfect for the tricky transitional season and she wore her hair in her signature relaxed waves in rich chocolatey brown.

The actress’ outfit plays with textures and silhouettes in a way that feels refined but also just a little bit daring. The silky cream blouse counters the eccentricity of the socks-and-backless-shoes happening down south. 

The trousers are office appropriate for sure, but the jolly ruffles on each cuff adds a touch of whimsy - and add movement. The blazer effortlessly worn on top adds a bit of nonchalance for the ultimate cool-girl outfit, we will be copying immediately. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More