Eva Longoria’s sheer red dress is the ultimate spring statement

Why, what’s that peculiar yellow thing we see outside? Why reader, that’s sunshine, who we haven’t seen in so long that we're on the cusp of submitting a missing person’s report.

And when the rays start shining through, we start frantically looking for season-appropriate ensembles to add an extra spring to our step.

Enter actress Eva Longoria who was papped in New York City wearing a glorious top-to-toe red ensemble that we are dead keen to recreate this season.

© GC Images Eva Longoria leaves Buena Vista Social Club Broadway musical in New York

The Hollywood icon and Desperate Housewives alumni combined a sleek, form-fitting silhouette dress with a perfectly matching full-length coat and skyscraper heels.

The actress (who recently celebrated a very exciting birthday) was papped outside the Buena Vista Social Club musical at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in NYC and it’s the red hot maxi dress with sheer panels that’s got us all hot under the collar.

© GC Images Eva Longoria waves to fans in New York City

Glamorous enough for a night at the theatre, but in a fresh colour palette that screams spring, it’s the perfect transitional ensemble for those who need a sartorial boost.

For beauty, Eva plumped for a classic grey smoky eye with big fat full lashes and a slick of nude lipstick. For her manicure, she opted for gold tips, very classy.

© GC Images Eva Longoria's gold tipped manicure on display in NYC

Spring is a time for renewal. As the days finally get a little longer and the temperature starts slowly sneaking up the thermometer, bright and bold colours make their triumphant return to the fashion spotlight.

Red oozes confidence, passion and energy, the trifecta of good vibes for the season ahead. And while it might not be warm enough to shed outerwear altogether, Eva’s perfectly matching coat is practical but doesn’t tone down the outfit’s vibrancy one iota.

The entire look is a lesson in layering for the new season. Top marks all around.