Anne Hathaway’s career is a masterclass in playful reinvention. The actress shot to fame in The Princess Diaries as Mia Thermopolis, before transitioning to more sophisticated roles in Brokeback Mountain and Rachel Getting Married, earning her first Oscar nomination.

Her turn as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada cemented her as a fashion icon, thanks to Patricia Field’s impeccable styling - cue the thigh-high Chanel boots and perfectly silky bangs being effortlessly zhuzhed in slow-mo.

Her off-set style is just as impressive. From the blush Prada gown at the 2013 Oscars to her vintage Valentino moment at the 2023 Met Gala, Anne continuously masters red carpet alchemy with quiet confidence. More recently, she's leaned into high-octane, modern glamour, favouring Versace, Valentino, and vintage Chanel - proof that her fashion era is far from over.

© The Devil Wears Prada The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Whatever the occasion, Anne is always primed to bring a fresh, unexpected designer look to the masses, making her one of fashion’s most exciting forerunners.

Discover her more memorable looks to date and flick back through a truly iconic style inventory.

Anne Hathaway’s most memorable fashion moments to date

1/ 10 © WireImage Met Gala Glamour Anne was a vision in tweed Versace as she attended the 2023 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which honoured the life and work of former Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

2/ 10 © Getty Images for Bulgari Bulgari Beauty The same year, the star glimmered in a hooded gold gown during the 'Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry' event at Palazzo Ducale.



3/ 10 © Getty Images Checked Charm Glistening in a checkerboard silver and lime green gown by Versace (originally worn by Claudia Schiffer on the runway), the Oscar winner graced the scene in style at the 2023 'Clooney Foundation For Justice' event.



4/ 10 © Getty Images Valentino Vision One of her most beloved internet-breaking outfits, Anne touched down in Italy to attend tehe Valentino haute couture autumn/winter 2023 fashion show, looking perfect in hot pink.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Fed Up Fashion Slogan tees are a true relic of the Noughties, but did you know that Anne was the OG poster girl for the tops? The actress made waves as she attended the 2004 Teen Choice Awards in 2004, sporting her now-iconic 'Fed Up' cropped T-shirt.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Golden Girl Decked in molten gold, Anne took to the steps of the 2015 Met Gala championing hooded silhouettes. Featuring short sleeves and an all-over sheen, the exquisitely fluid gown was one to remember.



7/ 10 © FilmMagic Leather Luxe The veteran thespian is a certified Versace muse, once again coming out in support of the brand for the Versace AW23. For the celebrity-studded bash, she opted for a luxurious leather ensemble.

8/ 10 © FilmMagic Dreamy Denim In 2023, the American Museum of Natural History welcomed a denim-clad Anne through its doors to celebrate the CFDA Awards. The actress turned heads in acid-wash gown from the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2024 runway.



9/ 10 © Getty Images Red Hot Looking radiant in a red leather midi with a structured bardot fit, Anne took to the streets of Milan for the Versace autumn/winter 2024-2025 show during Milan Fashion Week.